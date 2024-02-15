Palworld Reindrix location, skills, and how to catch

There are all kinds of cool mounts you can unlock in Palworld, and the icy Reindrix is one such Pal with quite a frosty appearance. Compared to most other Pals, Reindrix can be especially tough to find since they only wander around two locations.

If you’re struggling to navigate through hot environments or need an ally who is decent at Lumbering and Cooling, Reindrix is the perfect Pal for you. Here’s where you can find Reindrix, what skills it has, and how to catch this tricky Pal in Palworld.

Reindrix location in Palworld

Reindrix can be found roaming all around certain icy areas of the Palpagos Islands. You can either search for them near the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance by the middle region of the map or by Icy Weasel Hill slightly northwest of this area.

I prefer looking for Reindrix by the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance area since it’s a fairly small icy area that’s easy to quickly check, but they can be found around either location. Both spots have a couple of Fast Travel points right near where some Reindrix can spawn, so there’s a chance you could spawn right next to one if you have these unlocked.

There are only two spots to check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reindrix skills in Palworld

Here are all of Reindrix’s skills including its Element, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Cool Body “Can be ridden. Keeps the rider cool in hot environments.”

Cool Body Work Suitability: Lumbering level two and Cooling level two

Lumbering level two and Cooling level two Potential Drops: Ice Organ, Reindrix Venison, Horn, and Leather

Ice Organ, Reindrix Venison, Horn, and Leather Hunger: 7/10

7/10 Bio: “Its transparent cerulean antlers glow with the cold of absolute zero. Any who touch them with their bare hands are instantly frozen over and smashed into pieces.”

Reindrix is both a useful mount and a Pal with some pretty solid Work Suitabilities. It’s not one of the best Pals you can use in either field it specializes in, but it’s still quite capable and better than most of the average Pals you’ll find.

It’s a decently helpful Pal if you need Lumbering and Cooling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to catch Reindrix in Palworld

Reindrix can be a pretty tricky Pal to catch, so your best bet is to use a decently advanced Pal Sphere like a Hyper Sphere or a Giga Sphere to ensure you successfully capture it. You can certainly use better Pal Spheres too, but a Giga Sphere will work just fine, so you should save your better spheres for tougher Pals.

My first Reindrix was level 25 and I attacked it to get its health down low and ended up catching it with a Giga Sphere and a 100 percent chance. The second Reindrix I caught was captured using a Hyper Sphere and only a 20 percent chance, so you can certainly get lucky with a weaker Pal Sphere.

Your chances with a regular Pal Sphere will be poor, generally around two percent even if you get the Reindrix’s health quite low. So if you want to guarantee you catch one, I recommend whittling away at the Reindrix’s health until it’s almost dead then quickly capturing it with a Giga Sphere. Most Reindrix I’ve come across have been between level 20 and level 30, so they’re usually moderately tough Pals but not super difficult to catch.

I usually find them wandering in packs of two or more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Reindrix can be used as a rideable mount to help you navigate around the world, it isn’t one of the best mounts in Palworld overall. You’re better off working to obtain Pals like Fenglope and Pyrin for your ground mount and Pals like Jetragon or Frostallion for your flying mount. Unlocking Reindrix is still a crucial piece of your Paldeck and it’s a pretty helpful Pal to have at your base, so it’s an important task to complete nonetheless.