Overwatch League 2020 offseason trade tracker

The Overwatch League offseason is always the most chaotic time of the year. Teams release underperforming staff members, up the paychecks of their star players, and battle each other to sign the next Rookie of the Year. Not much is known about the 2021 Overwatch League season, but we do know that change is inevitable for most rosters.

Expect enormous shifts during the 2020 offseason. After a difficult year of quarantine and online tournament play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players may opt to retire or pursue other opportunities in esports. With these likely retirements comes the opportunity for new stars to rise and join the Overwatch League.

Teams must have a minimum of seven players signed by Jan. 4, 2021, according to the roster construction rules for the 2021 season. Teams have until Oct. 16 to extend contracts that were created in 2020 and until Nov. 13 to extend contracts from 2019. Players who aren’t re-signed by Nov. 20 will become free agents, able to be signed by any team within the league.

Our offseason tracker begins in September when many teams were knocked out of Grand Finals contention. It will continue to be updated until the 2021 Overwatch League season begins.

September 2020

Sept. 9 : Toronto Defiant releases interim head coach LilBow.

: Toronto Defiant releases interim head coach LilBow. Sept. 18 : Chengdu Hunters releases co-head coaches Murong “Chen” Chen and Chang “Ray” Chia-Hua and assistant coach Guan “Garry” Li. Former head coach Xingrui “RUI” Wang is reinstated in his position.

: Chengdu Hunters releases co-head coaches Murong “Chen” Chen and Chang “Ray” Chia-Hua and assistant coach Guan “Garry” Li. Former head coach Xingrui “RUI” Wang is reinstated in his position. Sept. 24: Boston Uprising assistant coach Rollon “Mini” Hamelin and analyst Jake “Spackle” Connell leave the team.

October 2020