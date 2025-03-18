Overwatch 2 midseason patch notes for season 15 – Perk buffs and nerfs, Widowmaker Mythic, LE SSERAFIM, and more

It's time to get ready for some more OW2 changes.

Overwatch 2’s season 15 has already reached its midway point, and things like heroes, newly introduced Perks, and more will be changing alongside it, along with some awesome new skins.

LE SSERAFIM skins are just the beginning of what’s coming in the update, but that will likely be the top headline for lots of gamers everywhere, and who can blame them? The girlies are back with a vengeance and some awesome new street-inspired skins for multiple new heroes.

Read on below to see everything that’s new and different for OW2 as part of its midseason update in season 15, due to launch on March 18 at 2pm CT.

PTime to get HOT. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero and Perk balancing

It’s time for some hero tweaks, including changes to many Perks, which were introduced in season 15.

Tanks

Get perked up. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junker Queen Deep Wounds Extended wound duration increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds.

Ramattra Prolonged Barrier Now additionally increases the size of the Void Barrier by 25 percent.

Reinhardt Crusader’s Resolve Passive Regeneration trigger rate increased from 50 percent to 75 percent. Shield Slam Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.

Roadhog Hog Toss Now also increases the damage of Pig Pen by 25 percent.

Winston Short Circuit Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33 percent to 50 percent.

Wrecking Ball Transfer Efficiency Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33% to 50%.



Damage

Stay frosty. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion Self-Repair Now has a resource required to heal.

Cassidy Past Noon Ultimate charge refunded increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.

Genji Acrobatics Now also resets double jump on wall climb. Meditation Healing increased from 25 to 35 health per second. Blade Twisting Duration after an elimination to trigger bonus damage increased from 6 to 10 seconds. Bonus damage is now dealt over 1 second instead of 2 seconds.

Mei Permafrost No longer increases cooldown of Ice Wall.

Pharah Helix Shields Converted Shields increased from 75 to 125.

Reaper Dire Triggers Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.

Soldier: 76 Stim Pack Cast time reduced from 0.4 to 0.15 seconds. Stim Pack anti-heal is now cleansable.

Sombra Stack Overflow Range penalty reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent.

Torbjorn Deploy Turret Base health reduced from 250 to 225. Turret Damage reduced from 13 to 12. Craftsman Now additionally increases Deploy Turret base health by 25

Tracer Quantum Entanglement Overhealth duration increased from 3.5 to 6 seconds.



Support

Read ’em and weep. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste Automated Healing Healing per shot is increased from 25 to 30. Assault Burst Attack speed increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Brigitte Barrier Restoration After Shield Bashing, Brigitte gains 30 percent movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

Illari Solar Rifle Weapon recharging is no longer paused while using Quick Melee. Summer Solstice Additionally provides 30 percent increased attack speed while Captive Sun is active.

Juno Re-boots Now also increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25 percent.

Lifeweaver Superbloom Damage increased from 30 to 40. Number of hits to trigger increased from 16 to 20. Window of time to land hits increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

Mercy Flash Heal Cast time reduced from 0.875 to 0.4 seconds.



New LE SSERAFIM skins

Let’s go girlies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new set of LE SSERAFIM collab skins hit the store, including new Legendary outfits for D.Va, Mercy, Juno, Illari, and Ashe, along with recolors of the existing skins. They’re almost as adorable as the real life girlies, but they can be yours in the OW2 Shop now.

Widowmaker Mythic weapon: Dame Chance

Sleek and slick. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A shiny new Mythic weapon for Widowmaker, Dame Chance, is set to come within the update and is available now. The weapon, seen above, was only been teased at OW2 Spotlight before getting detailed info today:

Level One: Base weapon—sleek and deadly.

Level Two: Reactive crystal effects + Mythic HUD integration for next-level immersion.

Level Three: Widow spins her grappling hook in a stylish weapon flourish.

Level Four: Exclusive purple venomous Kill FX—because every elimination should feel satisfying.

New hero Freja playable trial

She’s likely to become a quick favorite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Freja will be playable for the first weekend after the patch, and she will be live for a short time from March 21 to 24 to help Blizzard balance her kit before she launches in season 16. Make sure to give her a try and offer feedback to help shape the game’s future.

The return of GOATS

Overwatch Classic: GOATS is here. The nightmarish triple-tank, triple-support composition is back in this thrilling rendition of OW Classic, and will be here for just a limited time when it starts on March 25.

