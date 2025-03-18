Forgot password
Hanzo with a Galactic weapon skin from Overwatch 2.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 midseason patch notes for season 15 – Perk buffs and nerfs, Widowmaker Mythic, LE SSERAFIM, and more

It's time to get ready for some more OW2 changes.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 12:51 pm

Overwatch 2’s season 15 has already reached its midway point, and things like heroes, newly introduced Perks, and more will be changing alongside it, along with some awesome new skins.

LE SSERAFIM skins are just the beginning of what’s coming in the update, but that will likely be the top headline for lots of gamers everywhere, and who can blame them? The girlies are back with a vengeance and some awesome new street-inspired skins for multiple new heroes.

Read on below to see everything that’s new and different for OW2 as part of its midseason update in season 15, due to launch on March 18 at 2pm CT.

Table of contents

OW2 patch notes: Season 15 midseason update

OW2 x Le Sserafim skins round 2
PTime to get HOT. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero and Perk balancing

It’s time for some hero tweaks, including changes to many Perks, which were introduced in season 15.

Tanks

Reinardy in a suit of silver armor with a lion on the chest smiles in OW2
Get perked up. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Junker Queen
    • Deep Wounds
      • Extended wound duration increased from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds.
  • Ramattra
    • Prolonged Barrier
      • Now additionally increases the size of the Void Barrier by 25 percent.
  • Reinhardt
    • Crusader’s Resolve
      • Passive Regeneration trigger rate increased from 50 percent to 75 percent.
    • Shield Slam
      • Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.
  • Roadhog
    • Hog Toss
      • Now also increases the damage of Pig Pen by 25 percent.
  • Winston
    • Short Circuit
      • Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33 percent to 50 percent.
  • Wrecking Ball
    • Transfer Efficiency
      • Ally transfer cost reduction increased from 33% to 50%.

Damage

OW2 Winter Genji skin jumping at the screen
Stay frosty. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Bastion
    • Self-Repair
      • Now has a resource required to heal.
  • Cassidy
    • Past Noon
      • Ultimate charge refunded increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.
  • Genji
    • Acrobatics
      • Now also resets double jump on wall climb.
    • Meditation
      • Healing increased from 25 to 35 health per second.
    • Blade Twisting
      • Duration after an elimination to trigger bonus damage increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
      • Bonus damage is now dealt over 1 second instead of 2 seconds.
  • Mei
    • Permafrost
      • No longer increases cooldown of Ice Wall.
  • Pharah
    • Helix Shields
      • Converted Shields increased from 75 to 125.
  • Reaper
    • Dire Triggers
      • Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.
  • Soldier: 76
    • Stim Pack
      • Cast time reduced from 0.4 to 0.15 seconds.
      • Stim Pack anti-heal is now cleansable.
  • Sombra
    • Stack Overflow
      • Range penalty reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent.
  • Torbjorn
    • Deploy Turret
      • Base health reduced from 250 to 225.
      • Turret Damage reduced from 13 to 12.
    • Craftsman
      • Now additionally increases Deploy Turret base health by 25
  • Tracer
    • Quantum Entanglement
      • Overhealth duration increased from 3.5 to 6 seconds.

Support

An image of the new Rose Majesty Mercy skin in Overwatch 2, which decorates her in a dark blue dress and gold accents.
Read ’em and weep. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Baptiste
    • Automated Healing
      • Healing per shot is increased from 25 to 30.
    • Assault Burst
      • Attack speed increased from 20 percent to 30 percent.
  • Brigitte
    • Barrier Restoration
      • After Shield Bashing, Brigitte gains 30 percent movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
  • Illari
    • Solar Rifle
      • Weapon recharging is no longer paused while using Quick Melee.
    • Summer Solstice
      • Additionally provides 30 percent increased attack speed while Captive Sun is active.
  • Juno
    • Re-boots
      • Now also increases the duration of Glide Boost by 25 percent.
  • Lifeweaver
    • Superbloom
      • Damage increased from 30 to 40.
      • Number of hits to trigger increased from 16 to 20.
      • Window of time to land hits increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
  • Mercy
    • Flash Heal
      • Cast time reduced from 0.875 to 0.4 seconds.

New LE SSERAFIM skins

Let’s go girlies! Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new set of LE SSERAFIM collab skins hit the store, including new Legendary outfits for D.Va, Mercy, Juno, Illari, and Ashe, along with recolors of the existing skins. They’re almost as adorable as the real life girlies, but they can be yours in the OW2 Shop now.

Widowmaker Mythic weapon: Dame Chance

Widowmaker Dame Chance Mythic weapon
Sleek and slick. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A shiny new Mythic weapon for Widowmaker, Dame Chance, is set to come within the update and is available now. The weapon, seen above, was only been teased at OW2 Spotlight before getting detailed info today:

  • Level One: Base weapon—sleek and deadly.
  • Level Two: Reactive crystal effects + Mythic HUD integration for next-level immersion.
  • Level Three: Widow spins her grappling hook in a stylish weapon flourish.
  • Level Four: Exclusive purple venomous Kill FX—because every elimination should feel satisfying.

New hero Freja playable trial

OW2 hero Freja holding a crossbow in front of an Aurora Borealis
She’s likely to become a quick favorite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Freja will be playable for the first weekend after the patch, and she will be live for a short time from March 21 to 24 to help Blizzard balance her kit before she launches in season 16. Make sure to give her a try and offer feedback to help shape the game’s future.

The return of GOATS

Overwatch Classic: GOATS is here. The nightmarish triple-tank, triple-support composition is back in this thrilling rendition of OW Classic, and will be here for just a limited time when it starts on March 25.

