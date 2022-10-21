As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.

One of the reasons for this is that the Overwatch franchise’s gameplay isn’t built on a true system of counters. It doesn’t have the consistent rock-paper-scissors effectiveness of something like Pokémon. Instead, it’s built on a complex system of team-based interactions, individual matchups, and skill. Few heroes have a real “hard counter” that they should consistently avoid. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some characters that do better against, say, Genji than others. It simply means that playing one of those characters into Genji doesn’t automatically result in success.

With that in mind, here are the best counters for each Overwatch 2 hero.

Tanks

D.Va

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes with beam weapons, like Zarya, Symmetra, Moira, and Winston, are the best D.Va counters since her Defense Matrix can’t absorb them.

Thanks to her large hitbox while inside her mech, she also takes a fair amount of damage from weapons with area of effect explosion potential, like Junkrat and Pharah.

Doomfist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ironically, the highly-mobile Doomfist struggles against other mobile heroes. Quick heroes can jump over his Power Block and deal damage to his vulnerable back, and they’re harder to hit with his Rocket Punch.

Heroes with long-range attacks, like Widowmaker, Ashe, Bastion, and Ana can skirmish with him at long distances to stay out of the way of his close-combat attacks.

Junker Queen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes who have a self-heal or self-shield ability, including Wrecking Ball and Lucio, can negate some or all of Junker Queen’s wound damage, rendering part of her kit useless.

Long-range heroes like Widowmaker and Ana can stay out of the range of her shotgun and her short-range AoE attacks. Ana can also cancel her Adrenaline Rush healing with Biotic Grenade.

Orisa

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes whose weapons aren’t projectile-based, including Symmetra, Moira, and Winston, won’t be affected as much by Orisa’s Javelin Spin.

Heroes who draw power from damage being dealt to them, like Zarya and Doomfist, can better withstand her onslaught while powering themselves up.

Reinhardt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anyone who can shut down his barrier can crack Reinhardt. Sombra can do it with Hack and Cassidy, Ana, and Mei can stun him, preventing him from deploying it.

Junkrat and Pharah are excellent barrier-busters thanks to their high burst damage.

Roadhog

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

AoE attacks from heroes like Pharah, Junkrat, and Zarya (alt fire) tend to get caught on Roadhog’s giant hitbox.

Highly mobile heroes like Echo, Pharah, Genji, Tracer, Sombra, Doomfist, and Wrecking Ball can quickly escape his hook.

Roadhog’s gun is great for busting tanks—including himself. Roadhog counters other Roadhogs.

Widowmaker, Pharah, Echo, Junkrat, and Ana all attack at a distance, which makes it hard for Roadhog’s shotgun to hit them. Just watch out for his hook.

Sigma

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma’s projectiles are all fairly slow. Lucio, Genji, and Tracer are all small and fast and dodge his attacks more easily.

Sombra’s Hack prevents him from putting down new barriers.

Winston

Image by Popcorp via Florida Mayhem

Like Roadhog, AoE from Junkrat, Pharah, and Zarya’s alt fire tends to splash onto his big model.

Stuns from Ana, Mei, and Doomfist can prevent Winston from diving into or out of a backline.

Wrecking Ball

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The easiest way to prevent him from denying an area or rolling away from a fight is with a stun from Mei, Ana, or Roadhog.

Zarya

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fast, high damage from Junkrat, Pharah, Echo, and Bastion can defeat her before she has a chance to gain full energy. Be careful, though: Zarya counters burst damage thanks to the way her barrier works.

D.Va can consume Zarya’s Graviton Surge with her Defense Matrix. Genji can deflect it, turning it into a utility for his team.

Damage heroes

Ashe

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes that are small, fast, and hard to hit, like Genji, Tracer, and Echo, can more easily flank her and avoid her precision shots.

Soldier: 76’s auto-fire can frequently kill Ashe faster than she can kill him.

Sombra can hack B.O.B., disabling a powerful asset for Ashe’s team.

Bastion

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Burst fire and AoE from the usual suspects—Junkrat, Pharah, and Zarya’s alt fire—can take out Bastion quickly, particularly when he’s slowed in Configuration: Assault and receiving fire from multiple directions.

Stuns, particularly long-distance ones from Ana and Roadhog’s hook, can stop Bastion long enough to take him out. Bastion is often a slow-moving target, which makes landing stuns easier.

Cassidy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji can deflect Cassidy’s High Noon ultimate, sometimes resulting in an instant kill on Cassidy.

Heroes with shields, like Reinhardt and Winston, can hide themselves and their teammates from High Noon.

Echo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like all flying heroes, Echo has a glaring weakness to hitscan shots from Soldier: 76, Cassidy, Ashe, and Widowmaker.

If she stays on the ground for too long, tank heroes with stun abilities can stop her from flying and take her out quickly.

Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji can’t deflect beam weapons from heroes like Zarya, Symmetra, Moira, and Winston. Auto-locking beam weapons are even better.

Mei and tanks with crowd control abilities can slow down Genji’s mobility, making him easier to hit.

Hanzo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo has a difficult time hitting highly mobile heroes like Tracer, Pharah, Lucio, Wrecking Ball, and Genji since his arrows aren’t hitscan.

Genji can deflect his Dragon Arrow, turning it into a utility for his team. D.Va can also consume the initial projectile with her Defense Matrix.

Junkrat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat’s rate of fire is slow. Fast-firing heroes like Reaper, Cassidy, Soldier: 76, and Tracer can take him out before he can land grenades.

Heroes that are highly mobile on land or in the air—like Pharah, Echo, Tracer, Lucio, and Wrecking Ball—can avoid his grenades easily.

Zarya’s energy barrier was made to work against attacks like Junkrat’s. She can gain a ton of energy from his shots and protect her team at the same time.

Mei

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra’s Hack blocks Mei’s ability to heal and become invulnerable.

Airborne heroes like Pharah and Echo can fly around Mei’s defensive Ice Wall.

Long-range heroes like Widowmaker and Ashe can take out Mei before she gets close enough to freeze them.

Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah has a hard weakness to heroes with hitscan weapons, like Soldier: 76, Cassidy, Ashe, and Widowmaker.

If Sombra hacks her while she’s on the ground, she won’t be able to fly, rendering her attacks mostly useless. Same with tank stuns or Mei’s primary fire.

Reaper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper’s shotguns are most effective at extremely short range. Snipers and heroes who can attack at a distance—like Pharah, Widowmaker, Echo, Ana, and even Junkrat—can defeat him before he has the chance to get close.

Sojourn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Because Sojourn’s primary fire is technically not hitscan, fast-moving heroes like Lucio, Genji, and Tracer can out-maneuver her, making it difficult for Sojourn to hit them.

Sojourn can’t snare enemies in the air with Disruptor Shot, making Pharah and Echo good choices if you want to stay out of her clutches entirely.

Soldier: 76

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Soldier: 76 specializes in sustained damage, so those that can defeat him more quickly with burst fire have the advantage. Pharah, Junkrat, Roadhog, and Cassidy’s Fan the Hammer are all great for this. (Soldier: 76 can just as easily counter some of these heroes, though, so be careful.)

Sombra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While Sombra’s ability to become invisible is powerful, it doesn’t grant total immunity. AoE from Pharah, Junkrat, and Winston can reveal her while she’s trying to sneak around. Hanzo’s Sonic Arrow will also reveal her if it lands near her.

Stuns from Mei and Ana can prevent her from teleporting back to safety.

Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Burst fire from heroes like Junkrat, Pharah, and Echo is great against Symmetra’s slow but steady sustained fire.

AoE attacks with lots of splash damage can easily destroy groups of her turrets. Junkrat, Pharah, and especially Winston are great for taking out turret nests.

Torbjörn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Long-distance AoE and burst fire from Pharah and Junkrat is a great way to quickly destroy Torbjörn’s turret.

Highly mobile heroes that can stay out of his ground-based ultimate, like Pharah and Echo, render it effectively useless. (Note that Torbjörn’s auto-locking turret counters these heroes while they’re in the air as well.)

Sombra can hack his turret, disabling it for a short period of time.

Tracer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Trying to hit small, fast-moving Tracer with precision weapons is a waste of time. Instead, try hitting her with characters who use auto-locking weapons, like Symmetra, Moira, Winston, and Torbjorn’s turret.

She can also be stunned by Mei or tanks with crowd control abilities, particularly if she tries to dive or flank.

Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker’s secondary close-range fire is pretty awful, so flank-heavy heroes who can get behind her, like Genji and Tracer, have the advantage. Even when they’re far away, they’re tricky for a sniper to hit. Genji can also deflect Widowmaker’s shots, resulting in a potential instant kill.

Widowmaker counters herself. Other Widowmakers can easily snipe her if she’s standing still, as can other headshot heroes like Ashe and Zenyatta.

Supports

Ana

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Heroes with a lot of maneuverability—like Genji, Echo, Pharah, Doomfist, and Tracer—are generally too fast and mobile to be hit by her Sleep Dart.

Ana is hard to play in general thanks to her lack of mobility. She’s easily targeted by a wide variety of heroes, particularly in the upper ranks of play.

Baptiste

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The usual mobility suspects—Genji, Tracer, Hanzo, Lucio, Echo, and Pharah—can get around his Amplification Matrix to avoid taking additional damage.

Sombra can hack his Immortality Field, disabling it for a short period. Baptiste’s team will likely be huddled around it, which makes them sitting ducks for focus fire.

Brigitte

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brigitte is made to counter close-combat divers, so flying targets that don’t frequently hit the ground can evade her Shield Bash and Whip Shot. Pharah and Echo are the classic choices.

Shield-busters like Pharah and Junkrat can quickly break her barrier shield.

Kiriko

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kiriko’s only damage-dealing ability is her Kunai alternate fire, and it’s a tough projectile to hit. Highly mobile heroes can make it difficult for her to land those coveted headshots.

Ana’s Biotic Grenade shuts off Kiriko’s healing entirely. Roadhog, Mei, and Ana can also stun her, making it difficult for her to teleport or climb away.

Lúcio

Image via Game Tyrant

Most hitscan heroes—including Soldier: 76, Cassidy, and Ashe—are better against Lúcio because hitscan is easier to land on a moving target than other types of shots. This doesn’t include Widowmaker because of her slow rate of fire and the precision nature of her gun.

Like other highly mobile characters, auto-locking weapons are great against Lúcio. The best options are Symmetra, Winston, Moira, or Torbjorn’s turret.

Roadhog and Mei can disrupt Lúcio’s mobility with stuns.

Sombra can disable all of Lúcio’s AoE healing with Hack.

Mercy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As a semi-flying target—OK, gliding—Mercy shares Echo’s and Pharah’s weakness to hitscan weapons from the likes of Cassidy, Ashe, Widowmaker, and Soldier: 76.

Heroes who can dive in and pursue her—like Genji, Winston, Tracer, and Symmetra—also have an advantage, especially if they catch Mercy in a corner with no one to fly to.

Literally everyone outdamages Mercy’s gun, and it’s now harder to use than it was in the first game.

Moira

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Burst fire from Junkrat, Pharah, Echo, and similar heroes can out-damage Moira’s sustained self-heal.

Ana, Mei, and Roadhog can stun her out of her Coalescence ultimate.

Long-range heroes like Ashe and Widowmaker can stay out of the reach of her Biotic Grasp.

Moira can no longer Fade out of AoE ultimates like Zarya’s Graviton Surge, leaving her vulnerable.

Zenyatta

Image via Blizzard Entertainment