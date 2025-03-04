Forgot password
Blizzard Entertainment logo on a blue background.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch
World of Warcraft

Battle.net suffering from server troubles affecting games like Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty

No gaming for you.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 11:39 am

Gamers looking to enjoy some Blizzard Entertainment games this afternoon are being met with some unfortunate news, as it appears Battle.net’s servers are down.

Most players trying to log in to play Blizzard games like Overwatch 2 or World of Warcraft are being met with a queue or never-ending loading screen, forcing other players into a loop of never being able to connect. Thankfully for players, Blizzard is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

An image from Overwatch 2 of the Omakase Genji Skin, which transforms this cybernetic ninja into a sushi chef.
Bummer bummer! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“We are aware of an issue that is affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts,” the message on Battle.net reads. “We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available.”

After trying to connect for a while, I finally got in to the servers but nothing would load. I restarted Battle.net and then got stuck in a 13-minute queue, so it appears a fix will need to come in from Blizzard for its servers and games to come back online.

For now, it may be time to try out some other, non-Blizzard games or maybe even potentially touch grass (shock, horror, etc.). But for the time being, games like OW2, WoW, Hearthstone, and even Call of Duty for some PC players may be inaccessible for a while.

Since every Blizzard game is run through Battle.net, though, OW2 players on console are also reporting issues, meaning the widespread problem is not PC-specific for a change.

This is a breaking news story. It’s currently being written and updated in real time.

