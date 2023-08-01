Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character

One of the most important things in Overwatch 2 is finding the best crosshair settings to suit your playstyle. Since the game has multiple characters with different abilities and weapons, it is essential that you construct the best crosshair for each character.

It might not seem like much, but having the optimal crosshair settings on any given hero can make a world of difference during clutch moments, regardless of which one you’re playing. It can do everything from make it easier to hit targets, see projectiles, see the area around them, work better with tracking targets, flick shooting, and more.

If you’re looking for the best crosshair settings for each Overwatch 2 hero, here’s a breakdown of them all categorized into each role: tank, DPS, and support.

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 tank heroes

Best D.VA Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow/Green

Yellow/Green Thickness: 3

3 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 55

55 Opacity: 80%

80% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 4

4 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Doomfist Crosshair

Type: Dot

Dot Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 0

0 Center Gap: 50

50 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 6

6 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Junkerqueen Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 20

20 Center Gap: 34

34 Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Orisa Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Ramattra Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 15

15 Center Gap: 52

52 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 20%

20% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 6

6 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Reinhardt Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Roadhog Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 4

4 Center Gap: 30

30 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Sigma Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Winston Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: On

On Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 0

0 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 8

8 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: Off

Best Wrecking Ball Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 20

20 Center Gap: 34

34 Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Zarya Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 DPS heroes

Best Ashe Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Bastion Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 12

12 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Cassidy Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Red

Red Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 10

10 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Echo Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 27

27 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 3

3 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Genji Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow/Green

Yellow/Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 18

18 Center Gap: 100

100 Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Hanzo Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: On

On Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 15

15 Center Gap: 8

8 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 6

6 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Junkrat Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow/Green

Yellow/Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Mei Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 12

12 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Pharah Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Black

Black Thickness: 3

3 Crosshair Length: 21

21 Center Gap: 31

31 Opacity: 80%

80% Outline Opacity: 92%

92% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Reaper Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 8

8 Center Gap: 60

60 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 66%

66% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Sojourn Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Red

Red Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 10

10 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Soldier 76 Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 21

21 Center Gap: 12

12 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Sombra Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Purple

Purple Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 29

29 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 50%

50% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 6

6 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Symmetra Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: On

On Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 0

0 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 8

8 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Torbjorn Crosshair

Type: Circle & Crosshairs

Circle & Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 13

13 Center Gap: 15

15 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 60%

60% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Tracer Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 5

5 Center Gap: 5

5 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Widowmaker Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 support heroes

Best Ana Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Red

Red Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Baptiste Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 10

10 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Brigitte Crosshair

Type: Circle & Crosshairs

Circle & Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 13

13 Center Gap: 15

15 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 60%

60% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Kiriko Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: On

On Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 0

0 Center Gap: 0

0 Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 5

5 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Life Weaver Crosshair

Type: Crosshair

Crosshair Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 5

5 Center Gap: 4

4 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 1%

1% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Lucio Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 4

4 Center Gap: 25

25 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Mercy Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Green

Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 4

4 Center Gap: 30

30 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Moira Crosshair

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow

Yellow Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 4

4 Center Gap: 25

25 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

Best Zenyatta Crosshair

Type: Crosshairs

Crosshairs Show Accuracy: Off

Off Color: Yellow/Green

Yellow/Green Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 7

7 Center Gap: 6

6 Opacity: 100%

100% Outline Opacity: 0%

0% Outline Thickness: 1

1 Outline Shift: 1

1 Dot Size: 2

2 Dot Opacity: 0%

0% Scale with Resolution: On

