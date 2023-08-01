Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character

They could give you the edge in a fight.

and
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most important things in Overwatch 2 is finding the best crosshair settings to suit your playstyle. Since the game has multiple characters with different abilities and weapons, it is essential that you construct the best crosshair for each character.

It might not seem like much, but having the optimal crosshair settings on any given hero can make a world of difference during clutch moments, regardless of which one you’re playing. It can do everything from make it easier to hit targets, see projectiles, see the area around them, work better with tracking targets, flick shooting, and more.

If you’re looking for the best crosshair settings for each Overwatch 2 hero, here’s a breakdown of them all categorized into each role: tank, DPS, and support.

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 tank heroes

Best D.VA Crosshair

DVA from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow/Green
  • Thickness: 3
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 55
  • Opacity: 80%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 4
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for DVA from Overwatch 2
Best DVA Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Doomfist Crosshair

Doomfist from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Dot
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 0
  • Center Gap: 50
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 6
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Doomfist from Overwatch 2
Best Doomfist Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Junkerqueen Crosshair

Junkrat from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 2
  • Crosshair Length: 20
  • Center Gap: 34
  • Opacity: 50%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 5
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Junker Queen from Overwatch 2
Best Junker Queen Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Orisa Crosshair

Orisa from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Orisa from Overwatch 2
Best Orisa Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Ramattra Crosshair

Remattra from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 2
  • Crosshair Length: 15
  • Center Gap: 52
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 20%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 6
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Ramattra from Overwatch 2
Best Ramattra Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Reinhardt Crosshair

Reinhardt from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Reinhardt from Overwatch 2
Best Reinhardt Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Roadhog Crosshair

Roadhog from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 4
  • Center Gap: 30
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Roadhog from Overwatch 2
Best Roadhog Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Sigma Crosshair

Sigma from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Sigma from Overwatch 2
Best Sigma Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Winston Crosshair

Winston wears his season one battle pass skin.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: On
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 0
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 8
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: Off
Screenshot of best crosshair for Wrecking Ball from Overwatch 2

Best Wrecking Ball Crosshair

Wreacking Ball from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 2
  • Crosshair Length: 20
  • Center Gap: 34
  • Opacity: 50%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 5
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Best Wrecking Ball Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Zarya Crosshair

Zarya from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Zarya from Overwatch 2
Best Zarya Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2 – Dot Esports

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 DPS heroes

Best Ashe Crosshair

Ashe from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Ashe from Overwatch 2
Best Ashe Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Bastion Crosshair

Bastion from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 8
  • Center Gap: 12
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 5
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Bastion from Overwatch 2
Best Bastion Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Cassidy Crosshair

Cassidy from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Red
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 10
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Cassidy from Overwatch 2
Best Cassidy Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Echo Crosshair

Echo from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 27
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 50%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 3
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Echo from Overwatch 2
Best Echo Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Genji Crosshair

The Cyber Demon Genji skin.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow/Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 18
  • Center Gap: 100
  • Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Opacity: 50%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 5
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Genji from Overwatch 2
Best Genji Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Hanzo Crosshair

Hanzo from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: On
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 15
  • Center Gap: 8
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 6
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Hanzo from Overwatch 2
Best Hanzo Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Junkrat Crosshair

Junkrat from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow/Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Junkrat from Overwatch 2
Best Junkrat Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mei Crosshair

Mei from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 8
  • Center Gap: 12
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Mei from Overwatch 2
Best Mei Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Pharah Crosshair

Pharah from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Black
  • Thickness: 3
  • Crosshair Length: 21
  • Center Gap: 31
  • Opacity: 80%
  • Outline Opacity: 92%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Pharah from Overwatch 2
Best Pharah Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Reaper Crosshair

Reaper from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 8
  • Center Gap: 60
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 66%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Reaper from Overwatch 2
Best Reaper Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Sojourn Crosshair

Sojourn from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Red
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 10
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Sojourn from Overwatch 2
Best Sojourn Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Soldier 76 Crosshair

Soldier 76 from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 21
  • Center Gap: 12
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Soldier 76 from Overwatch 2
Best Soldier 76 Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Sombra Crosshair

Sombra from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Purple
  • Thickness: 2
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 29
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 50%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 6
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Sombra from Overwatch 2
Best Sombra Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Symmetra Crosshair

Symettra from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: On
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 0
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 8
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Symmetra from Overwatch 2
Best Symmetra Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Torbjorn Crosshair

Torbjorn from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle & Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 13
  • Center Gap: 15
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 60%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Torbjorn from Overwatch 2
Best Torbjorn Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Tracer Crosshair

Tracer from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 5
  • Center Gap: 5
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Tracer from Overwatch 2
Best Tracer Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Widowmaker Crosshair

Widowmaker from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Ana from Overwatch 2
Best Widowmaker Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: The best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch – Dot Esports

Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 support heroes

Best Ana Crosshair

Ana from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Red
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Best Ana Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Baptiste Crosshair

Baptiste from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 10
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Baptiste from Overwatch 2
Best Baptiste Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Brigitte Crosshair

Brigitte's Ice queen skin.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle & Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 13
  • Center Gap: 15
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 60%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Brigitte from Overwatch 2
Best Brigette Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Kiriko Crosshair

Kiriko from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: On
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 0
  • Center Gap: 0
  • Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 5
  • Dot Opacity: 100%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Kiriko from Overwatch 2
Best Kiriko Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: Best Counters for every Overwatch 2 Hero – Dot Esports

Best Life Weaver Crosshair

Life Weaver from Overwatch 2
Best Life Weaver Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Type: Crosshair
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 5
  • Center Gap: 4
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 1%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for DVA from Overwatch 2
Best Life Weave Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Lucio Crosshair

Lucio wears a snazzy DJ-inspired skin.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 4
  • Center Gap: 25
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Lucio from Overwatch 2
Best Lucio Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Mercy Crosshair

Mercy from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 4
  • Center Gap: 30
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Mercy from Overwatch 2
Best Mercy Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Moira Crosshair

Moira from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 4
  • Center Gap: 25
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Moira from Overwatch 2
Best Moira Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Zenyatta Crosshair

Zenyatta from Overwatch 2
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Crosshairs
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Yellow/Green
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 7
  • Center Gap: 6
  • Opacity: 100%
  • Outline Opacity: 0%
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Outline Shift: 1
  • Dot Size: 2
  • Dot Opacity: 0%
  • Scale with Resolution: On
Screenshot of best crosshair for Zenyatta from Overwatch 2
Best Zenyatta Crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

About the author

Alex Tsiaoussidis

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. I am a passionate gamer with years of experience covering all things gaming, esports, and streaming. I have extra love for Dota 2, Pokémon, and Apex Legends.

More Stories by Alex Tsiaoussidis