Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character

One of the most important things in Overwatch 2 is finding the best crosshair settings to suit your playstyle. Since the game has multiple characters with different abilities and weapons, it is essential that you construct the best crosshair for each character.
It might not seem like much, but having the optimal crosshair settings on any given hero can make a world of difference during clutch moments, regardless of which one you’re playing. It can do everything from make it easier to hit targets, see projectiles, see the area around them, work better with tracking targets, flick shooting, and more.
If you’re looking for the best crosshair settings for each Overwatch 2 hero, here’s a breakdown of them all categorized into each role: tank, DPS, and support.
- Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 tank heroes
- Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 DPS heroes
- Best Ashe Crosshair
- Best Bastion Crosshair
- Best Cassidy Crosshair
- Best Echo Crosshair
- Best Genji Crosshair
- Best Hanzo Crosshair
- Best Junkrat Crosshair
- Best Mei Crosshair
- Best Pharah Crosshair
- Best Reaper Crosshair
- Best Sojourn Crosshair
- Best Soldier 76 Crosshair
- Best Sombra Crosshair
- Best Symmetra Crosshair
- Best Torbjorn Crosshair
- Best Tracer Crosshair
- Best Widowmaker Crosshair
- Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 support heroes
Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 tank heroes
Best D.VA Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow/Green
- Thickness: 3
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 55
- Opacity: 80%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 4
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Doomfist Crosshair
- Type: Dot
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 0
- Center Gap: 50
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 6
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Junkerqueen Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 2
- Crosshair Length: 20
- Center Gap: 34
- Opacity: 50%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 5
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Orisa Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Ramattra Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 2
- Crosshair Length: 15
- Center Gap: 52
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 20%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 6
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Reinhardt Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Roadhog Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 4
- Center Gap: 30
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Sigma Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Winston Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: On
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 0
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 8
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: Off
Best Wrecking Ball Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 2
- Crosshair Length: 20
- Center Gap: 34
- Opacity: 50%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 5
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Zarya Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Related: How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2 – Dot Esports
Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 DPS heroes
Best Ashe Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Bastion Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 8
- Center Gap: 12
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 5
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Cassidy Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Red
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 10
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Echo Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 27
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 50%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 3
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Genji Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow/Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 18
- Center Gap: 100
- Opacity: 0%
- Outline Opacity: 50%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 5
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Hanzo Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: On
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 15
- Center Gap: 8
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 6
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Junkrat Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow/Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Mei Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 8
- Center Gap: 12
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Pharah Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Black
- Thickness: 3
- Crosshair Length: 21
- Center Gap: 31
- Opacity: 80%
- Outline Opacity: 92%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Reaper Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 8
- Center Gap: 60
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 66%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Sojourn Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Red
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 10
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Soldier 76 Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 21
- Center Gap: 12
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Sombra Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Purple
- Thickness: 2
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 29
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 50%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 6
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Symmetra Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: On
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 0
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 8
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Torbjorn Crosshair
- Type: Circle & Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 13
- Center Gap: 15
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 60%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Tracer Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 5
- Center Gap: 5
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 100%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Widowmaker Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Related: The best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch – Dot Esports
Best crosshair settings for Overwatch 2 support heroes
Best Ana Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Red
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Baptiste Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 10
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Brigitte Crosshair
- Type: Circle & Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 13
- Center Gap: 15
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 60%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Kiriko Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: On
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 0
- Center Gap: 0
- Opacity: 0%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 5
- Dot Opacity: 100%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Related: Best Counters for every Overwatch 2 Hero – Dot Esports
Best Life Weaver Crosshair
- Type: Crosshair
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 5
- Center Gap: 4
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 1%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Lucio Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 4
- Center Gap: 25
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Mercy Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 4
- Center Gap: 30
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Moira Crosshair
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 4
- Center Gap: 25
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On
Best Zenyatta Crosshair
- Type: Crosshairs
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Yellow/Green
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 7
- Center Gap: 6
- Opacity: 100%
- Outline Opacity: 0%
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Outline Shift: 1
- Dot Size: 2
- Dot Opacity: 0%
- Scale with Resolution: On