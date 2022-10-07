How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2

With over 30 different heroes each with their own weapons and abilities, Overwatch 2 has something that suits the style of every first-person shooter player. And for any player wanting to reach the top levels of the game’s ranked competitive mode, they’ll need their best settings applied to do so.

In contrast to games like CS:GO or VALORANT, which each have one primary crosshair used for the majority of weapons, in Overwatch 2, each hero has a default crosshair. Heroes like Cassidy and Pharah have a circle crosshair with a center dot, Bastion and Soldier 76 have a traditional crosshair, and others like Hanzo and Baptiste have special crosshairs unique to them.

The default options are not bad at all, but of course, you can completely overhaul your crosshair settings in Overwatch 2.

How to change your crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

Crosshair settings can be found in the settings menu, under the Controls page, under the section marked Reticle.

Here, you can change which type of crosshair you want to use and alter the advanced settings of your crosshair. The four primary crosshairs are Circle, Crosshairs, Circle and Crosshairs, and Dot.

Circle crosshair | Image via Blizzard Entertainment Crosshairs crosshair | Image via Blizzard Entertainment Dot crosshair | Image via Blizzard Entertainment Circle and Crosshairs crosshair | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Advanced tab, you can fully customize the crosshair as you see fit, with the options to change the color, opacity, gap size, line width, center dot size, gap size, and more. The Show Accuracy option will show the effect that firing your weapon continuously will have on your reticle’s accuracy.

If you want specific crosshairs for certain heroes, then that can be done easily. Before you go changing crosshair settings, select Change Hero to the right of the controls page, then select the hero whose settings you want to alter. If you make a change to a hero’s settings you don’t like, you can click Delete Override underneath the Change Hero button.

As a tip, head into the training range before you go making changes. That way, you can exit out of the menu and instantly try out your new crosshairs.