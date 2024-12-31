The best Overwatch skins from 2024

Every time the holidays approach, it’s nice to look back on how far we’ve come. This includes games like Overwatch 2, which release a plethora of content and cosmetics all year long.

Recommended Videos

Since so many skins were released in 2024, we’ve compiled the best of the best in a handy list for your perusal. If you want to know which OW2 skins you should purchase, look no further.

Honorable Mentions

With so many skins released in just one year, it’s hard to pick only 10 of the best. We’ve compiled five honorable mentions that stand out, but just weren’t good enough to make the coveted spots on the list.

Bumblebee Bastion

Roll out! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion is one of the few heroes on this list twice, and for good reason. He has had some incredible skins this year, including a collaboration with Transformers that turns him into Bumblebee.

Dorothy Ashe

Escort the payload down the yellow brick road. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

While Ashe did get a Mythic skin this year, it wasn’t as on-theme as her Dorothy skin. This skin is loosely inspired by The Wizard of Oz, and even transforms Bob into a massive tin man.

Retro Future Orisa

Is this the past, or the future? Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Orisa is another hero who received a lackluster Mythic skin, but her Retro Future cosmetic certainly makes up for it. This skin transforms her into a blue and red robot, ready to take on and protect the cosmos.

Lifeguard Kiriko

Have fun in the sun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

it wouldn’t be an OW2 skins list without mentioning the queen of cosmetics herself, Kiriko. While she got well over 10 skins this year, Lifeguard stands out as a fan-favorite—can you guess why?

Omakase Genji

The perfect meal. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

In Japanese culture, Omakase is a way of telling the waiter or chef to decide what you’ll have to eat. This skin transforms Genji into a chef, complete with an apron and a hat on top of his basic appearance.

10) Thoth Illari

Blast your enemies with knowledge. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

As one of the first Egyptian-themed skins on the list, Thoth Illari finally showcases the true power of this sun warrior. As the god of learning, Illari is decorated with a blue and gold outfit, and her usual dark hair is braided in shades of white.

Although it’s strange that Illari didn’t receive a Ra-themed skin, she still serves godly power and aesthetics at every angle with this cosmetic.

9) Rikimaru Ramen Bastion

Get the microwave ready. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

If you’re looking for a snack, then equip the Rikimaru Ramen Bastion skin. This transforms the lovable robot into a walking cup of ramen, including noodles, vegetables, and even an egg.

Bastion isn’t the only one changed in this skin. His bird companion Ganymede wears a tiny green suit and carries a lantern to celebrate the warm cup of ramen.

8) Himiko Toga Kiriko

Time for some cosplay. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

To no one’s surprise, Kiriko snags a spot with one of her many collaboration skins. This cosmetic features her in cosplay as the villain Himiko Toga from the anime My Hero Academia.

This character has an iconic hoodie that features a massive blue mouth around her neck and several metal syringes connected to her belt. The character uses these syringes to drain the blood from her enemies, which activates her transformation abilities.

7) Rose Majesty Mercy

Elegant and powerful. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Even though it came out in December, OW2’s 14th season includes some fantastic skins inspired by the winter season. Rose Majesty Mercy decorates this favorite healer into a winter goddess wearing elegant dark blue robes.

The entire skin is gilded with gold accents, and even forms a golden crown of roses on her head. To top it all off, her angel wings are tinted light blue to match the aesthetic of this gorgeous skin.

6) Celestial Mei

Look into the winter sky. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Mercy isn’t the only character who received an incredible winter skin at the end of the year. Celestial Mei is also inspired by the winter season and comes from the same battle pass.

This skin is themed around the night skin, and features an animated skirt and glowing blue hair. The best aspect of this skin is by far Mei’s weapon, as it has two animated spheres that swirl around the liquid container of her ice blaster.

5) Anubis Reaper

Anubis has awakened. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Even though many fans were confused as to why the Egyptian-themed Mythic skin didn’t go to Ramattra, Anubis Reaper is still a top-tier skin. Similar to other mythic skins, you can customize the cosmetic to change his colors, weapons, and mask.

To top it all off, the skin comes with sand-themed effects that play whenever you use his abilities. Overall, we recommend purchasing this skin from the mythic shop if you love the Egyptian aesthetic, or want to unleash your inner wolf.

4) Sylvanus Widowmaker

Five shots, no kills. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard has constantly created collaboration cosmetics between their games, but none are as iconic as the Sylvanus Widowmaker skin. Sylvanus is a darkfallen from World of Warcraft who commands one of the most powerful factions in service of the Horde.

While you won’t be able to use her bow and arrow in OW2, you can always equip the skin to try and land some shots with a Horde-approved sniper rifle.

3) Harbinger Lifeweaver

He can’t keep his eyes off you. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Harbinger Lifeweaver is a fantastic skin inspired by biblically accurate angels. The skin itself transforms his petals into angel wings, adorned with eyeballs that are fully animated.

His face is also covered by wings, and his gauntlet is adorned with ever more eyeballs that eerily look around the battlefield during combat. This is by far Lifeweaver’s best skin because it’s both elegant and ominous at the same time.

2) Ancient Caller Moira

Submission is the key. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The best Mythic skin released in 2024 is without a doubt Ancient Caller Moira, which transforms this dastardly scientist into an eldritch being. Similar to other mythic skins, you can customize her with different weapons, masks, and colors.

The skin also comes with a new intro animation and unique eyeball effects on both her orbs.

1) Optimus Prime Reinhardt

Overwatch, roll out. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

It’s time to roll out while playing Reinhardt by purchasing the Optimus Prime skin. This cosmetic is inspired by the Transformers franchise, and is an incredibly faithful remake of the famous Autobot.

The skin also features a unique highlight intro, and sound effects whenever you activate your earth-shattering ultimate. If you want to purchase this skin, you’ll have to wait and hope for it to come back in the shop in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy