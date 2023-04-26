Best Mei crosshair in Overwatch 2

If you’re like me, you know that Mei is perhaps the most underrated character in all of Overwatch 2.

With a kit that can stifle foes who dare to contest her space, delay pushes for ages, and allow herself to heal, Mei has long been a hero who rewards players for choosing to master her over some of the more popular DPS options.

While Mei doesn’t require players to be the most precise to make an impact with her, both of the firing types on her Endothermic Blaster aren’t exactly hitscan either, so it definitely helps to have good aim. Being that a good chunk of aiming comes down to comfortability and muscle memory, it doesn’t hurt to ensure that your crosshair settings are up to snuff as well.

Best crosshair settings for Mei in Overwatch 2

As is the case with just about all heroes in Overwatch 2, the “best” crosshair is simply the one that players will find most comfortable to track enemies with across a variety of settings. Oftentimes, something more minimal like a dot will do just fine as it’s the best way to avoid cluttering up your screen and getting distracted.

With Mei, however, the fact that her Endothermic Blaster’s icicle alt fire is projectile-based does open up the opportunity for players to use this particular type of reticle:

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Type : Circle

: Circle Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 7

: 7 Center Gap : 60

: 60 Opacity : 100 percent

: 100 percent Outline Opacity : 0 percent

: 0 percent Dot Size : 4

: 4 Dot Opacity : 100%

: 100% Scale with Resolution: On

While the dot in the middle allows players to line up their shots at targets that are stationary, the outer circle serves as an aid for shooting icicles at those who are moving. More specifically, if the moving target you’re shooting at is within the outer circle, the icicle will hit them.

As such, this could be a great option for those who are learning how to lead Mei’s icicles, or perhaps find that this makes their lives a bit easier at all times.