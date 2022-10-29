Best Cassidy crosshair in Overwatch 2

The long-awaited sequel Overwatch 2 has arrived and brought with it a slew of changes to the game’s diverse cast of playable heroes. One of the largest changes was to Cassidy with the removal of his Flashbang grenade in favor of his new Magnetic grenade. This massive change has fundamentally shifted the way Cassidy can be played in Overwatch 2.

Losing his ability to stun nearby targets has made Cassidy a sitting duck for heroes that love to get up close and personal like Genji and Tracer, and it means he now has to play more safely and with his team. But even with these changes, Cassidy’s Peacekeeper is still one of the strongest weapons in the game, and we’ve got the perfect crosshair to make use of it and his new play style.

If you’re interested in playing Cassidy in Overwatch 2 and are looking for the best crosshair, here’s everything you need to know.

Best Cassidy crosshair

The best crosshair for Cassidy in Overwatch 2 is one that allows you to make use of his weapon’s perfect accuracy while also not taking up too much space so you can keep an eye on any potential threats that might be coming your way. For these reasons, we feel that a Dot crosshair is the best choice for the gunslinger.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To edit your crosshair in Overwatch 2, press the Esc key while on the main menu screen and select “OPTIONS.” Then, hit the “CONTROLS” tab at the top of the screen and you should see “RETICLE” right below the “MOUSE” and “CONTROLLER” settings. If you wish to only use this crosshair for Cassidy, simply select the option to “CHANGE HERO” directly to the right of the “RETICLE” section and select him among the DPS heroes.

To get the best crosshair for Cassidy in Overwatch 2 you can use the following settings:

Type : DOT

: DOT Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 0

: 0 Center Gap : 0

: 0 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 100%

: 100% Dot Size : 5

: 5 Dot Opacity : 100%

: 100% Scale with Resolution: On

For Cassidy’s crosshair, we decided to set the Dot Size to 5 and the Outline Opacity to 100% so that you don’t lose sight of your reticle during hectic fights with lots of abilities being used, however, along with the color of your crosshair, these are mostly personal preference.