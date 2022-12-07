The best Ramattra counters in Overwatch 2

He does not fight for himself. He never has.

Overwatch 2’s 36th hero has arrived, and he’s bringing all of the force of Null Sector with him. Ramattra has joined the game’s roster and is ready to shake things up as the franchise’s 11th tank.

“Ramattra has been many things: a soldier, a monk, a revolutionary,” says the tank’s in-game description. “Now a leader of Null Sector, he fights for the omnic people, no matter the cost.”

The omnic tank is a menace on the battlefield, with a varied ability kit and awesome design that instantly makes him a popular character in the lore. He can shield his teammates, strike enemies from a distance with no fall-off, and transform into a hulking form to dole out a ton of damage up close.

Here are the best heroes to choose to help deal with Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Best Ramattra counters in Overwatch 2

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Best tanks to play against Ramattra

Roadhog

Where Ramattra struggles with survivability, Roadhog flourishes. And since Ramattra is so reliant on his healers to be successful, Roadhog hard-counters him for his ability to either hook him away from his supports or simply pick his supports off and leave him hanging out to dry like yesterday’s laundry.

Orisa

Orisa is able to bully Ramattra with her Javelin, and her Fortify ability nullifies Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex, rendering her unable to be slowed. She’s a real pain in the neck for the Null Sector boss in a number of ways.

Best damage heroes to play against Ramattra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion

The tank-shredder continues his nightmarish tear through the roster with the omnic. Bastion’s Assault configuration will melt Ramattra’s shield, but the length of his tank configuration ability will also outlast Ramattra’s Block ability while in Nemesis form. This is a bad formula for Ramattra.

Tracer

Since Ramattra’s so slow, fast-moving heroes like Tracer are able to outmaneuver his primary fire. Ravenous Vortex is built to slow her down and bring airborne heroes to the ground, but she’s easily able to blink away. Her escapability is also key for when he triggers Nemesis form.

Symmetra

Symmetra’s primary fire rains hell on tanks, and Ramattra is no different. The beam gets stronger the longer it’s fired, and Ramattra’s Nemesis form hitbox is gigantic, leaving Symmetra able to deal incredible damage at a silly range so long as she maintains contact with the attack.

Best support heroes to play against Ramattra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ana

The anti-heal nightmare continues. Ana’s Biotic Grenade is once again a direct counter to the tank, as it is to basically everyone on the roster. Since Ramattra is so reliant on healing, the second he is anti-healed is the second it’s basically over for him. She’s also able to prevent him from taking her out with a well-placed sleep dart.

Kiriko

Kiriko’s Protection Suzu pots will negate the movement slowing of Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex, rendering the ability obsolete for when he’s trying to chase down slowed enemies for an easy kill.

Zenyatta

Ramattra’s ultimate can be devastating thanks to its constant AoE damage. A direct counter to this is Zenyatta’s Transcendance, not to mention his Discord orb will help shred through Ramattra’s health pool, even when in Nemesis mode.