Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM collab returns to light up the night with new skins for Mercy, Juno, and more

If you would describe your Overwatch 2 play style as “dripping with unstoppable confidence,” then we’ve got good news for you: LE SSERAFIM is back.

The worldwide K-pop sensation returns to collaborate with OW2 once more alongside a whole new set of adorable skins, and LE SSERAFIM will be on hand for a special live stream experience ahead of the new skins’ launch time as well.

Will you snag one, or all of them? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This round of the collab adds new Legendary skins for (in the image above, from left to right) Illari, Ashe, D.Va, Mercy, and Juno. But there’s also a suite of recolors of the first set of skins in the Ultra Bundle, additionally featuring Blue Flame Kiriko, Blue Flame D.Va, Blue Flame Sombra, Blue Flame Tracer, and Blue Flame Brigitte.

The skins have a distinct streetwear style, and will have their own unique features, such as Ashe’s dynamite lighting up with RGB effects, furthering the crossover between the gamer and Korean cultures, where the game is still popular in PC bangs.

Skins will be available individually or as part of a bundle, so players can choose which to add to their collection for their favorite heroes or grab them all at once, “because true pop legends play by their own rules,” according to Blizzard.

LE SSERAFIM’s first collab with OW2 culminated in an unforgettable live performance at BlizzCon 2023, in which I became a fan of the group from the sheer energy and talent displayed on stage. This year’s round will feature the group live on March 17 at 10:30pm CT on OW2’s Twitch and YouTube channels, where fans can tune in to see Yunjin, Chaewon, Kazuha, Sakura, and Eunchae live.

Pricing of the skins was not readily available, but they usually cost around $20 individually, so the bundle of all 10 skins may end up being upwards of $100—but that’s purely speculation. I’d be ready to fork over some OW Coins if you want these skins, though, and why wouldn’t you?

The new LE SSERAFIM in-game event, which runs from March 18 to 31, will also have its own set of challenges and rewards, including the Fawksey James skin for Junkrat that was also a part of the first collaboration.

