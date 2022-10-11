With Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment is really leaning into seasons as a method of evolution. In the first Overwatch, seasons were used mainly to give Competitive participants a way to re-rank and refresh their approach to the mode. In Overwatch 2, seasons are now the guiding force behind content drops, seasonal events, new battle passes, and more.

Overwatch players endured 35 competitive seasons over the course of six years, from season one in 2016 to season 35 in 2022. Over that time period, 11 new heroes and 20 new maps were released. Seasons lasted roughly two months apiece, which holds true in Overwatch 2 as well. In the second game, each alternating season will introduce a new hero. Non-hero seasons will introduce a new map. All seasons will arrive with a new battle pass, new cosmetics, and major balance changes.

Here are the start and end dates for all Overwatch 2 seasons.

All Overwatch 2 seasons

Season Start date End date 1 Oct. 4, 2022 Dec. 6, 2022 2 Dec. 6, 2022 TBA

Legacy: All Overwatch seasons