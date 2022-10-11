The start and end dates for all Overwatch 2 seasons

Overwatch hasn't run out of steam just yet.

and
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment is really leaning into seasons as a method of evolution. In the first Overwatch, seasons were used mainly to give Competitive participants a way to re-rank and refresh their approach to the mode. In Overwatch 2, seasons are now the guiding force behind content drops, seasonal events, new battle passes, and more.

Overwatch players endured 35 competitive seasons over the course of six years, from season one in 2016 to season 35 in 2022. Over that time period, 11 new heroes and 20 new maps were released. Seasons lasted roughly two months apiece, which holds true in Overwatch 2 as well. In the second game, each alternating season will introduce a new hero. Non-hero seasons will introduce a new map. All seasons will arrive with a new battle pass, new cosmetics, and major balance changes.

Here are the start and end dates for all Overwatch 2 seasons.

All Overwatch 2 seasons

SeasonStart dateEnd date
1Oct. 4, 2022Dec. 6, 2022
2Dec. 6, 2022TBA

Legacy: All Overwatch seasons

SeasonStart dateEnd date
1June 28, 2016Aug. 18, 2016
2Sept. 2, 2016Nov. 24, 2016
3Dec. 1, 2016Feb. 21, 2017
4Feb. 28, 2017May 28, 2017
5June 1, 2017Aug. 28, 2017
6Sept. 1, 2017Oct. 28, 2017
7Nov. 1, 2017Dec. 29, 2017
8Jan. 2018Feb. 25, 2018
9Feb. 28, 2018April 28, 2018
10May 1, 2018July 1, 2018
11July 2, 2018Aug. 28, 2018
12Aug. 31, 2018Oct. 28, 2018
13Nov. 1, 2018Jan. 1, 2019
14Jan. 1, 2019March 1, 2019
15March 1, 2019May 1, 2019
16May 1, 2019June 30, 2019
17June 30, 2019Aug. 13, 2019
18Sept. 3, 2019Nov. 7, 2019
19Nov. 9, 2019Jan. 2, 2020
20Jan 2, 2020March 5, 2020
21March 5, 2020May 7, 2020
22May 7, 2020July 2, 2020
23July 2, 2020Sept. 3, 2020
24Sept. 3, 2020Nov. 5, 2020
25Nov. 5, 2020Jan. 7, 2021
26Jan. 7, 2021March 4, 2021
27March 4, 2021May 6, 2021
28May 6, 2021July 2, 2021
29July 2, 2021Sept. 2, 2021
30Sept. 2, 2021Nov. 4, 2021
31Nov. 4, 2021Jan. 6, 2022
32Jan. 6, 2022March 3, 2022
33March 3, 2022May 5, 2022
34May 5, 2022July 7, 2022
35July 8, 2022Oct. 2, 2022