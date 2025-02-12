All Freja abilities in Overwatch 2: Ultimate, passives, and more

2025 is set to be a big year for Overwatch 2. With the new Stadium mode, Hero Perks, and tons of cosmetics on the way, there’s a lot to be excited about.

But what’s any hero shooter without its heroes? The newest hero in OW2, the game’s 43rd, is named Freja. Blizzard describes her as a “former search and rescue operative turned bounty hunter,” and she’s poised to bring “a new dynamic to the game with her explosive crossbow and unique abilities.”

Freja is still being worked on by Blizzard Entertainment ahead of her release in season 16, but this is what was revealed on the day of the OW2 Spotlight announcement video from Feb. 12 detailing what’s to come in the year ahead.

All Freja abilities in OW2

Keep it cool. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

heads up! Ability names are not yet final and descriptions are unofficial.

Ability Description Revdraw Crossbow

(Primary Fire) Unload a flurry of rapid-fire bolts. Take Aim

(Secondary Fire) Aim down sights to line up the perfect shot and fire a high-speed explosive bolt. Quick Dash Dash in any direction and reload your explosive bolt. Updraft Launch upwards sky-high to survey the battlefield below. Bola Shot

(Ultimate) Fires an explosive bola that snags enemies and pulls in their unlucky teammates.

Without seeing Freja in action just yet, it’s difficult to describe her play style or how she fits into a team composition, but she sounds like a highly mobile and dangerous long-range damage-dealer.

Blizzard says her Revdraw Crossbow will “keep the pressure” on enemies, so it may be an oppressive weapon that fires often, while Take Aim is for long-range assaults, similar to how Ashe’s weapon works. I’m most excited to see how her Bola Shot performs because its concept art is intriguing, saying that “when Bolas hit, create wind effect representing bolas dragging other enemies.”

Freja will be playable at some point in season 15 of OW2, which runs from Feb. 18 to some time in April, similar to the last few heroes who also had a free trial weekend for players to test them out and offer feedback so they can launch in the best place possible.

Freja fires Bolas out of a launcher in her wrist. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Regardless of concept art and how cool her design is, the excitement for Freja must endure for at least a couple of months as more news and information about Freja will be revealed in the lead-up to her release in April 2025 alongside season 16 of OW2.

