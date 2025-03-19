OW2’s new Freja trailer introduces a little mystery for longtime players and lore fans

Popular Overwatch character Maximilien is front and center in today’s debut trailer for OW2’s next hero, Freja, but it’s another friendly face that may have stolen the show.

Recommended Videos

Freja’s hero trailer ahead of her OW2 play test this weekend shows off the bounty hunter in all her glory, using her crossbow to do battle with some big omnics working for Maximilien before dropping a giant shipping container on Max’s fancy car with a massive explosion. It’s basically just a cool way of showing off her kit and abilities with some awesome animation.

A familiar face to the most dedicated fans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finding out that Freja’s arrival was coordinated by Maximilien as a form of recruitment, he calls her by her “Freja” name, much to her surprise, and hands her a dossier on who he wants her next target to be. And at first, it may seem like a random face, but it’s a well-known one for OW2’s most dedicated lore hounds.

After closer inspection, Freja’s next target appears to be Emre Sarioglu, a Turkish soldier who was recruited by Overwatch in the Omnic Crisis. All of the info about Emre was revealed in Overwatch: Declassified – An Official History, a 2023 book that dived into the backstory of the organization and game.

Emre has a history of working with Mercy and Sojourn in the past, and was even a part of the rescue operation that saved Genji after his attempted assassination, so Maximilien wanting him dead is likely to catch the attention of the heroes.

Meanwhile, Freja’s reaction to the assignment itself makes it seem as though she has a history with Emre, too, so things appear to be heating up when it comes to the game’s lore. It definitely adds a spicy wrinkle to the Damage hero who’s set to debut next month in season 16.

But before that, this weekend’s play test will be a crucial step in her balancing and release. Available from March 21 to 24, Freja will be playable in OW2 before going back into development ahead of her debut, which should come with season 16 and its tentative release date of April 22.

Check out Freja’s debut in “The Hunt Begins” above, and get ready to give her a try this weekend while also mulling over what her involvement with Overwatch and potential encounter with Emre may mean for the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy