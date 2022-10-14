Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.

In a blog post shortly after the game’s launch, Blizzard revealed that Overwatch 2 will undergo a map rotation, something that is new to the series but common in other live service games. Starting with season one, the development team will swap maps in and out each season in order to make tweaks and adjustments, as well as to give gameplay some variety.

Here is the current Overwatch 2 map rotation for both Quick Play and Competitive. This information is accurate as of season one.

All maps available in Overwatch 2

Control

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Oasis

Nepal

Busan

Escort

Circuit Royal

Dorado

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Junkertown

Hybrid

Midtown

King’s Row

Eichenwalde

Hollywood

Paraíso

Numbani

Push

Colosseo

New Queen Street

Esperança

There are a handful of absences from season one’s map rotation, including hybrid map Blizzard World and escort maps Havana and Rialto. Blizzard confirmed in the blog post linked above that Rialto will be returning in season two with some slight changes to cover. Maps that are not currently in rotation are still available in custom games and Arcade.

Overwatch 2’s new game mode, Push, has entirely replaced Assault. Don’t expect to see maps like Hanamura, Volskaya Industries, or Temple of Anubis until at least the PvE portion of the game is released, if not longer.