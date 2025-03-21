When is season 16 in Overwatch 2?

After a big season 15 patch that introduced Perks to change up gameplay, Overwatch 2’s season 16 has some big metaphorical shoes to fill.

But with everything that Blizzard has already announced about the new season, it seems like it will be just as big, if not bigger than the previous one thanks to multiple new additions. A new hero and new game mode are just the beginning of what season 16 has to offer.

Here’s when OW2 players can expect to play season 16 and everything that will be included within it.

Get your Galactic yet? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Season 16 of OW2 launches on April 22 at 1pm CT, Blizzard confirmed, so make sure to get done whatever you need to finish in season 15 before then, because there will be a whole lot more to do when the new season begins.

What’s in OW2 season 16?

Cool girls don’t look at explosions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Season 16 is chock full of additions and changes to the existing formula, so it’s likely to be a season worth digging in to when it drops in April.

New hero: Freja

New DPS mommy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Freja is OW2’s 43rd hero, and the first DPS hero to join the roster since Venture. She wields a crossbow that can fire full-auto or long-distance explosive bolts, and has great maneuverability with a dash and launch into the air.

New mode: Stadium

A new core mode. Image by Blizzard Entertainment

OW2’s new third core mode behind Quick Play and Competitive, Stadium, launches in season 16 with some refreshing takes on the gameplay formula. Offering a third-person camera, currency to earn to purchase buffs with Mods and Powers, and a round-based model, it should feel quite different than other modes.

“These powerful upgrades will be able to alter your survivability and damage while even completely revamping your hero’s abilities,” Blizzard said of the new mode. “Stadium is packed with transformative Powers that players can create unique builds around, setting up more strategic encounters that enhance the hero fantasy beyond anything we’ve released, focused on letting you play how you want.”

Hero bans in Competitive Play

Who are you getting rid of first? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A long-requested feature of being able to pick heroes to ban before Competitive matches is coming for the new season in OW2, with more details about how it works set to come before the season kicks off.

Balancing for heroes and perks

Changes to come. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With Perks already receiving some balancing changes in the season 15 midseason patch, season 16 will likely see some more, with Blizzard teasing that some may be removed altogether if they’re found to not be working. And don’t forget some new patch notes detailing hero changes, too.

New battle pass, new collab

A new battle pass with a slew of unlocks will be there, as always, and a new collab is likely to be added as well. Like LE SSERAFIM and several anime series before it, season 16’s collab may be with a brand or IP that brings some exciting new skins to the game.

Juno Mythic skin, Mercy Mythic weapon

Juno Mythic skin concept art. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mercy Mythic weapon skin concept art. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Juno’s first Mythic skin will be the one to grab in season 16, while Mercy gets her own Mythic weapon, as support mains are eating well.

This article will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

