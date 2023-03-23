How to get free Overwatch 2 coins

Among the many changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 was the introduction of Overwatch coins that are treated as an in-game currency players can use to purchase Legendary skins, voice lines, emotes, and other cosmetics.

While those coins can be purchased for real-life money, they’re not exclusively obtained through a swipe of the credit card, and you may have even noticed your account has randomly accrued a little bit of coin here and there.

That’s because, in the game itself, Overwatch coins can be earned just from playing. While the coins that you can earn in the game are low in volume and time-gated, if you’re patient and make sure to do just a few of the right things, you can stack up that coin over time and have a fat stash for the next time your favorite hero gets a hot new Legendary.

How to get Overwatch 2 coins for free

As previously mentioned, Overwatch coins can be purchased through the Blizzard shop. The general rate you’ll pay is about one dollar for 100 coins. If you purchase coins in bulk, those coins will come at an increasingly discounted rate with $99.99, giving you 11,600 coins in total.

But you’re here because you want to know how to get those coins without spending any of your hard-earned cash, and we respect the hustle.

In Overwatch 2’s challenges page, the tab for weekly challenges will include a list of benchmarks on the right side of the screen. For every weekly challenge you complete, you gain progress toward a weekly benchmark that rewards a certain amount of Overwatch coins.

By completing four weekly challenges you earn 30 coins, after eight you get 20 coins, and if you get 11 done you get an extra 10 coins. That’s 60 coins in total players can obtain per week without paying any money whatsoever.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

While the total doesn’t necessarily seem like a massive amount, it adds up over time, and if you’re a player that is especially fond of one or two specific heroes, it can make all the difference whenever the next Legendary skin drops in the shop for the character you enjoy playing most.

Can you get Overwatch coins for free without playing?

If you’ve already been racking up Overwatch coins by playing the game since launch, there’s still one other way for you to get more without spending a dime. Through the Bing rewards program, players can get 200 coins for using the Microsoft search engine Bing.

Each day, there are a set of things that users can do if they sign up for rewards through Rewards.bing.com, and after they’ve accrued 1,800 reward points, users can redeem those points to get 200 Overwatch coins.

Points can be earned through various means, but the general gist is you’re going to be using the search engine Bing. Once you’ve got enough points, you can go to the “Redeem” page on the website and scroll down to a place where you can get an “Overwatch Coins Digital Code.” That’s where you’ll be able to redeem those coins and get them added to your account.