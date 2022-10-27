Overwatch 2 rank distribution: All details so far

During the first Overwatch’s day in the sun, many players were curious about just how the rank distribution shook out. After the game’s early move to a system that ranked players on a numeric level from 500 to 5,000, many wanted to know how common their rank was among other players. The result ended up looking like a bell curve: the majority of players fell somewhere around Gold and Platinum, with the number tapering off toward both Bronze and Grand Master.

Now that Overwatch 2 has revamped Competitive, players are once again hungry for all the statistics they can get their hands on, from hero pick rates to rank distribution and more. Right now, developer Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t shared much information since the game is so new, but more will likely be forthcoming. We’ve compiled everything we know so far about rank distribution in Overwatch 2 into this guide, and we’ll keep it updated as the development team releases new stats and information.

Here is everything we know about Overwatch 2’s rank distribution.

Overwatch 2 rank distribution details

At time of writing, there are no clear statistics available yet for Overwatch 2. Blizzard has not revealed any statistics other than that a supposed 25 million players have played the game since it launched on Oct. 4. Major fan-run stats website Overbuff says its staff is in talks with Blizzard to display the stats of Overwatch 2’s player base, but they don’t know exactly when they’ll gain access to them. We don’t know what percentage of players are in Bronze, Gold, Diamond, or any of the other ranks at the moment.

We do have a few tidbits of information that Blizzard has revealed. As a result of the changes made to the rank system and the formula used to calculate rank, the company said in a blog post prior to launch that many players will notice that their rank will be slightly lower than it was in the original Overwatch when they finish their placement matches. “You can expect to start in lower Skill Tier Divisions after placement matches and progress the ranks throughout the season,” reads the blog post.

From there, as players master the game’s five-vs-five matches, reworked heroes, and new maps, the goal is for them to climb naturally once they become comfortable with these changes. Blizzard is hoping that this new version of Competitive is less frustrating than the first Overwatch’s SR system, which made many players feel stagnant thanks to its minute adjustments between matches.

We’ll update this article when we learn more about Overwatch 2’s rank distribution.