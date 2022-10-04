Is Overwatch 2 down? How to check Overwatch server status and outages

Overwatch 2 isn’t without its issues, and with the recent launch of the early access PvP side of the game, servers at Blizzard are taking quite a hit. Blizzard Entertainment’s character-based shooter is prone to outages, boiling down to server difficulties in Los Angeles and Chicago in North America and Paris in Europe.

These issues aren’t always Blizzard’s fault. Internet service providers, hardware failures, and software malfunctions are often to blame. To determine whether the problem is on Blizzard’s end or yours, there are several resources at your disposal. These are the best ways to check for where Overwatch 2 outages are occurring and how to fix them.

How to check Overwatch server status

Check the Overwatch forums and community hubs

If the Overwatch 2 servers are down, Blizzard will almost certainly post or reply on the official forums. This will usually include details of the issue, along with a time and date for when the servers will be up again. You can keep up to date with Overwatch technical support on the forum’s support page.

Alternatively, you can also check other Overwatch community hubs, like Reddit, or by searching the Overwatch hashtag on Twitter. Players will often create threads about ongoing outages and share the latest details they can find online to keep everyone up to date.

Investigate Downdetector

If the Overwatch forums can’t provide you with a concrete answer, your next course of action should be to head to Downdetector. The third-party website includes a comprehensive timeline of any server issues in the last 24 hours. If Overwatch 2 is down, the site will give you a detailed look at when the issue started and where it stemmed from. The Live Outage Map will also pinpoint server issues in countries around the world.

Head over to the Blizzard support Twitter

If you’re still unable to find the source of the problem, resort to good old Twitter. Blizzard maintains support accounts for the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, and more. If there’s a server issue in your region, Blizzard will provide an update on the social media platform.