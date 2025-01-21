Overwatch 2’s midseason patch brings more 6-vs-6 testing, OW Classic Moth Meta, Prop Hunt, and more

Overwatch 2’s first large-scale update for 2025 has arrived with the midway point of season 14, bringing about some changes and adding some new content to the game as well.

The six-vs-six testing continues as a part of the new season, with a new variant where teams must choose at least one of each role, but no more than three, as Blizzard continues to gather feedback on where to take the game next.

Since Hazard debuted at the start of season 14 in December, the game has undergone multiple six-vs-six tests, while also adding content like Ashe’s Hero Mastery, changes to the Damage role passive, and global projectile size. Now, it’s time for some more tweaks to the existing game.

Here’s everything that’s new and different in OW2‘s season 14 midseason patch.

OW2 patch notes: Season 14 midseason

Shot through the heart. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The midseason patch for season 14 in OW2 includes some hero balancing changes, along with the new Mythic weapon for Ashe, another six-vs-six play test, and more.

Balance changes include the following big notes:

Ramattra’s base armor increasing from 75 to 100

base armor increasing from 75 to 100 Winston’s Tesla Cannon ammo buffed from 100 to 120, secondary fire damaged buffed

Tesla Cannon ammo buffed from 100 to 120, secondary fire damaged buffed Hazard’s Violent Leap cooldown increased from five to six seconds

Violent Leap cooldown increased from five to six seconds Tracer’s Pulse Pistol spread decreased 15 percent

Pulse Pistol spread decreased 15 percent Ana’s Biotic Grenade explosion damage/healing nerfed from 90 to 75

Biotic Grenade explosion damage/healing nerfed from 90 to 75 Nerfs to Juno’s ultimate, with duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds, and damage amp reduced from 35 percent to 30 percent

The full patch notes include even more balance changes to characters like Illari and Echo.

The “6v6 Min 1, Max 3” test runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 3, and says it all in the name, but Overwatch Classic is also returning. From Feb. 4 to 17, “Moth Meta” comes to OW2, putting Mercy and her formerly overpowered Resurrection ultimate in the limelight.

“Mercy’s legendary ‘Moth’ gameplay takes the spotlight as her lightning-fast Resurrect redefines team fights, while heroes like DPS Doomfist and Symmetra with her Shield Generator make a triumphant return to the battlefield,” Blizzard said of the mode, which will include maps like Oasis, Eichenwalde, and Junkertown.

“The Moth Meta isn’t just about the meta—it’s about the memories,” Blizzard said. “Complete special challenges to earn exclusive rewards while reliving the glory days of Overwatch. Whether you’re soaring through the skies as Mercy or coordinating team fights on classic battlegrounds, this is your chance to revisit the meta that defined an era. Let the chaos take flight!”

The update also includes a new store feature called Maximilien’s Vault, an exclusive shop where players can pick up cosmetics “at a fraction of the cost” for a limited time, which will leave and return at certain intervals with different offerings.

Maximilien’s Vault is a new feature this season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Every Vault experience is unique, with offers customized to highlight your favorite heroes and gameplay preferences, Blizzard said. “Whether you’re expanding your roster of skins or picking up that one cosmetic you’ve had your eye on, now is the time to act.”

Ashe’s Mythic Lead Rose weapon skin joins the game as part of the update, too, featuring “a reactive blooming rose texture at Level Two, a taunting flourish at Level Three, and a striking petal-burst kill effect at Level Four.”

Mischief & Magic is another returning mode with the update for Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake. The hide and seek-themed mode features Rogues vs. Knights, where Rogues disguise themselves as parts of the environment and Knights must seek them out. Capture the Flag and Bounty Hunter also return, and completing event challenges will unlock exclusive rewards.

For Valentine’s Day in a couple of weeks, the Love of Geometry mode will come back from Feb. 4 to 14. In the four-vs-four mode, Hanzos everywhere battle with the original Scatter Arrow ability giving players the chance to get random kills around corners. Oh, yes, the good old days indeed.

Get it while it’s hot. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To close out the season, Competitive Drives return from Feb. 11 to 16, where players can earn double Competitive Point bonuses and the ability to get a max of 6,000 of them before the event ends.

OW2’s season 14 continues on for about another month with season 15 scheduled to kick off around Feb. 18 with new content galore.

For the full patch notes, check out the OW2 website.

