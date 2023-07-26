What is Mischief & Magic in Overwatch 2?

The Summer Games are over, and while Lucioball has once again been vaulted, Overwatch 2 players have a brand new event and arcade game to dip their feet into with the beginning of “Mischief & Magic.”

The new event, which started early on Tuesday afternoon, matches Overwatch 2 season five’s fantasy roleplay theme with a limited-time prop hunt arcade mode, and a host of new challenges for players to complete that reward a total of 50,000 battle pass XP as well as an Epic quality Ana skin called Spiritwarder.

Mischief & Magic began today and will run just more than two weeks until the end of the season on Aug. 10, when Overwatch 2: Invasion begins. At that point, players will no longer be able to make progress toward the season five battle pass or earn the Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin either.

What is the Mischief & Magic game mode in Overwatch 2?

Along with being the name of the event, “Mischief & Magic” is also the name of the limited-time arcade mode associated with this end-of-season event. As a game mode Mischief & Magic is a prop hunt style game that pits teams of five players against one another on the Overland map, a condensed version of Blizzard World.

Teams are divided between hiding and seeking. Players that are hiding may use magic to turn themselves into random prop items, and those seeking are all Genji.

In order to win a round, the team of Genji players must find and melee all of the Kiriko players that are posing as props throughout the map. In order to help you find the Kiriko players, there is a timer that occasionally forces the Kiriko players to use a voiceline that can help you figure out where they might be.

To combat being found, Kiriko players have a stun that they can use on a cooldown. After stunning a Genji player, they can run away and transform into a different prop item to blend in with their surroundings.

The first team to win three rounds wins the match. Rounds last two minutes, and after each round, the team that was hunting switches sides with the team that was hiding. To make things interesting, players are incentivized to play the game mode in order to complete event challenges that reward cosmetics and battle pass XP.

All Mischief & Magic challenges and rewards

The Spiritwarder skin is a black recolor of Ana’s popular and rare Bastet skin. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are 10 challenges in total for the Mischief & Magic event in Overwatch 2 that represent a total of 50,000 battle pass XP (equal to five Tiers), four different player icons, a weapon charm, two voice lines, and an Epic Ana skin.

Most event challenges can be quickly completed by playing the new limited-time game mode for about an hour. Screenshots by Dot Esports

The big ticket item for the event, Ana’s Epic Spiritwarder skin is earned by completing the Paragon of Mischief challenge which can be done by completing six other event challenges. The task shouldn’t be too tall for most because four of the event challenges simply require you to play Overwatch 2 games, and the others just require you to spend a decent amount of time playing the Mischief & Magic arcade mode.

You should be able to complete most of the event challenges just by playing this Overwatch limited-time arcade mode a couple of times a day during the event.

