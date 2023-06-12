There's plenty to look forward to if you're an Overwatch fan.

Let’s face it, Overwatch 2 players have been dying for content and now, finally, a major content drop is headed to the game.

Invasion has officially been announced by Blizzard and coming with it are new additions for all players in a variety of modes. Whether you’ve been holding out for story content, waiting for a new way to experience PvP, or something to help you improve, Invasion has you covered.

Related: Overwatch 2: Invasion brings story missions and new hero in ‘biggest content drop yet’

The best part yet? There’s even a new hero on the way, so before it lands here is everything you need to know about Overwatch 2: Invasion.

When does Overwatch 2’s Invasion update release?

Story Missions 💥

New co-op mode 👥

New Support hero ⛑️

And more 👀



Get ready for all-new ways to play in #Overwatch2: Invasion, our biggest content drop yet, coming Aug 10 ✨ pic.twitter.com/O6QWeBlhu8 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 11, 2023

Overwatch 2 will be getting its next major update on Aug. 10. Invasion will bring with it multiple new additions to the game including story missions, a new support hero, and also a co-op mode for players to challenge themselves alongside friends. This was all confirmed in a lengthy blog post by Blizzard.

Overwatch 2: Invasion story missions

The Overwatch team rises up against the machines in the next story chapter dubbed The Rise of Null Sector. In this new mission, players will need to use key Overwatch heroes to ward off the robot invasion and protect the globe from destruction.

In total, this content drop will include three Story Missions that can be completed with friends or with other players from around the globe.

New Overwatch 2 co-op event

It isn’t just the story addition for players to experience as part of Invasion. A new co-op story event is set to take place on the Kings Row map, taking gamers through areas not seen in standard PvP modes. In this experience, you’ll push a payload on your way to saving people of the Omnic Underworld.

Flashpoint: New Overwatch 2 PvP mode

Overwatch 2: Invasion will bring a new addition for those who prefer to stick with PvP. Flashpoint is a new mode that will introduce the two biggest Overwatch 2 maps to date. To win, you’ll need to capture three unique zones from across these maps with the first team successful in capturing them all made the winner.

Who is Overwatch 2’s new Support Hero?

A tease at a new support hero. Image via Blizzard

Unfortunately, in the announcement trailer for Overwatch 2: Invasion we did not get any specific details about the game’s upcoming Support addition. All that players were given was the news that it is on the way in this content drop, and a brief glimpse of them in the new footage.

Once further information is made available this article will be updated to reflect that news.

Overwatch 2: Hero Skill Mastery

If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new hero or simply brush up on the best way to play your main then the addition of Hero Mastery will be something for you. This new mode has hero-specific courses for players to complete and improve with the Overwatch crew.

Should shooting be your main concern then a new firing range will also be added to the practice range as part of this update so you can fire to your heart’s content there.

That’s all of the biggest content headed to Overwatch 2 with Invasion. You can enjoy this update when it lands later in August.

About the author