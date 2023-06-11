Overwatch 2: Invasion brings story missions and new hero in ‘biggest content drop yet’

This looks huge for fans who really wanted a boost.

Overwatch 2 is getting its “biggest content drop yet” this August with a new co-op mode, Support hero, and more all coming to the game in Invaision—alongside Story Missions that look to finally build on some type of narrative.

Most of the trailer has various Overwatch heroes discussing something strange happening with Null Sector in Toronto and other cities, narrating how they need to get on the ground to help prevent something awful from happening.

Story Missions 💥

New co-op mode 👥

New Support hero ⛑️

And more 👀



Get ready for all-new ways to play in #Overwatch2: Invasion, our biggest content drop yet, coming Aug 10 ✨ pic.twitter.com/O6QWeBlhu8 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 11, 2023

Throughout the short showcase, you see glimpses of what looks like Lucio fighting a large Omnic boss and Reinhardt dropping the hammer in a room full of NPC enemies. So it looks like this will be reminiscent of Overwatch Archive events that were co-op PvE missions rather than some kind of larger narrative, which Blizzard officially canceled last month.

A new game mode called Flashpoint will be released alongside Hero Mastery challenges, a firing range, a new co-op event, and more on August 10.

This is a breaking news story and Dot will add more information as it becomes available.

About the author