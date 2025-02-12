All hero Perks in Overwatch 2: All Major and Minor Perks, listed

Perks have arrived in Overwatch 2, and they have the potential to be completely game-changing.

Unlockable upgrades for heroes within each OW2 match, some Perks are callbacks to previous abilities in the game, such as Bastion’s Self-Repair or Orisa’s Barrier, while others are brand new. All of them are unique to each hero, though, and there’s some good fun to be had in combining Minor and Major perks into different builds for different situations.

Either way, Perks are crucial to know about, whether it’s yourself, your own allies, or the enemy team, so you can have an idea of what’s to come in any given match of OW2.

List of all hero Perks in Overwatch 2

Below, you will find a list of all Major and Minor perks available in OW2 for each hero in the game. New heroes will have Perks of their own when they are added to the game, so check back here for more information every other season.

What are Perks in Overwatch 2?

Starting in season 15, all OW2 heroes have Perks, which are selectable upgrades within each match. Heroes will “level up” twice in each match, with the first level-up offering a choice between two Minor Perks and the second giving a choice between two Major Perks. Once you level up, you receive a notification, and you press ALT/Up on d-pad to select one.

By the end of a match, all heroes will have one Minor Perk and one Major Perk active. If you switch heroes during a game, you will start at level one on that hero but the Perks will unlock a bit faster, and if you switch back to a hero already at level one or two, the Perks will still be active.

All Tank hero perks in OW2

Hero Minor Perks Major Perks D.Va

Bunny Stomp: Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50 percent.

Ejection Suit: Eject grants 75 percent temporary overhealth. Shield System: Convert 150 health to shields. Defense Matrix restores shields based on 25 percent of its damage absorbed.

Heavy Rockets: Micro Missiles are swapped for Heavy Rockets which fire fewer projectiles with increased damage and explosion size. Doomfist

One-Two: Hitting an enemy with Rocket Punch reloads all Hand Cannon ammo.

Survival of the Fittest: The Best Defense grants 25 overhealth from eliminations and its max overhealth is increased by 50. Seismic Empowerment: Hitting three of more enemies with Seismic Slam empowers Rocket Punch.

Power Matrix: Power Block absorbs projectiles for the first second of its duration. Hazard

Off the Top: Violent Leap’s Slash deals 30 percent more damage to enemies above 250 health.

Reconstitution: Jagged Wall hits charge Spike Guard with 25 energy, up to 50 extra. Anarchic Zeal: Spike Guard’s spikes gain 25 percent lifesteal.

Deep Leap: Violent Leap’s range is increased by 20 percent. Junker Queen

Rending Recall: Recalling Jagged Blade from a stuck target refreshes its wound.

Battle Shout: Commanding Shout fully reloads Scatter Gun and increased allied reload speed by 50 percent. Deep Wounds: Scattergun hits extend your wound durations on those enemies by .25 seconds.

Savage Satiation: Carnage’s impact damage gains 100 percent lifesteal. Mauga

Kinetic Bandolier: Overrun reloads up to 150 ammo while charging.

Two Hearts: While on an objective, Mauga counts as two heroes and regenerates 20 health per second. FIrewalker: Overrun ignites enemies hit.

Combat Fuel: Critical hits grant Mauga two temporary overhealth on Cardiac Overdrive’s next use, up to 100 overhealth. Orisa

Heat Dissipator: Primary fire critical hits refund heat.

Fleeting Bulwark: Fortify briefly grants an additional 100 overhealth when activated. Charged Javelin: Hold (RMB) to charge Energy Javelin, increasing its speed and knockback pierces enemies at full power.

Protective Barrier: Convert Javelin Spin to instead launch a barrier. Ramattra

Void Surge: Void Accelerator periodically releases a burst of six additional projectiles during continuous fire.

Prolonged Barrier: Void Barrier’s duration is increased by 25 percent. Nanite Repair: Ramattra is healed for 50 health per second while within Ravenous Vortex.

Vengeful Vortex: While Ravenous Vortex is airborne, use E again to detonate it, dealing 50 damage and pulling enemies downward. Reinhardt

Crusader’s Resolve: While using Barrier Field, your passive health regeneration triggers 50 percent sooner.

Fiery Uptake: Barrier Field is healed for 100 percent of Fire Strike’s damage dealt. Shield Slam: While Barrier Field is active, use (LMB) to damage and knockback enemies.

Crushing Victory: Charge damage grants temporary overhealth for 50 percent of the damage dealt. Roadhog

Scrap Hook: Chain hook hits reload two ammo.

Hog Toss: Pig Pen’s throw range is increased by 50 percent. Invigorate: Take A Breather rapidly increases Roadhog’s movement speed by 30 percent.

Hogdrogen Exposure: Take A Breather also heals nearby allies for 50 percent of healing. Sigma

Kinetic Cycle: Absorbing projectiles with Kinetic Grasp also reduces Accretion’s cooldown.

Massive Impact: Accretion’s knockdown duration increases up to three seconds based on travel distance. Hyper Strike: Every five direct hits with Hyperspheres, your next successful Quick Melee levitates and knocks away enemies.

Levitation: Activate and hold Double Jump briefly to levitate upward. Winston

Short Circuit: Tesla Cannon deals 30 percent more damage to deployable objects.

Heavy Landing: During Primal Rage, Jump Pack’s damage and area increase by up to 75 percent while airborne. Chain Lightning: Fully charged Secondary Fire hits bounce up to two additional targets.

Revitalizing Barrier: Barrier Projector heals allies within it for 30 health per second. Wrecking Ball

Steamroller: Roll impacts deal 100 percent more damage to tanks.

Pack Rat: Health Packs heal an additional 100 health. Hang Time: Piledriver winds up longer, gaining air control and dealing up to 50 percent more damage.

Transfer Efficiency: Reactivating Adaptive Shield reduces its cooldown by 1.5 seconds per ally affected and ally health gained is increased by 33 percent. Zarya

Jump-ups: Secondary Fire’s self-knockback is increased by 75 percent.

Graviton Crush: Graviton Surge deals up to 30 percent of enemy max health as damage over time. Energy Lance: Particle Cannon’s energy beam pierces enemies while over 50 energy.

Spotter: Projected Barrier activates ally health regeneration and increases their movement speed by 15 percent.

All Damage hero Perks in OW2

Hero Minor Perks Major Perks Ashe

Rapid Fire: Unscoped shots gain 30 percent increased attack speed, but deal 15 percent less damage.

Sidewinder: Coach Gun pushes Ashe and enemies 20 percent farther. Viper’s Sting: Hitting two consecutive scoped shots on a target deals 25 extra damage and reloads two ammo.

Airburst: Dynamite has a 40 percent increased detonation radius while airborne and refunds three ammo when thrown. Bastion

Smart Bomb: A-36 Tactical Grenade’s self-knockback is increased by 25 percent and no longer damages you.

Armored Artillery: Configuration: Artillery grants 300 temporary overhealth. Lindholm Explosives: Configuration: Assault’s Weapon slowly fires explosive shells instead of a rotary cannon.

Self-Repair: Press E to rapidly heal yourself. Cassidy

Quick Draw: Fan the Hammer shots are individually controlled and can crit for 50 percent more damage.

Past Noon: Deadeye refunds 30 percent Ultimate charge if it fully expires. Gun Slingin’: Critical Hits with primary fire reduce the cooldown of Combat Roll by three seconds.

Bang Bang: Cassidy throws a second Flashbang that travels farther, but both Flashbangs deal 30 percent reduced damage. Echo

Friendly Imaging: Duplicate can also target allies.

Enhanced Duplication: During Duplicate, your clone’s first ultimate extends Duplicate’s duration by three seconds. Full Salvo: Sticky Bombs fires 50 percent more projectiles, but all Sticky Bombs deal 15 percent less damage.

High Beams: Focusing Beam eliminations reset Flight’s cooldown. Genji

Acrobatics: Swift Strike resets double jump.

Dragon’s Thirst: Dragonblade swings gain 30 percent lifesteal. Blade Twisting: Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time when used shortly after an elimination.

Meditation: Regenerate 25 health per second while Deflect is active. Hanzo

Sonic Disruption: Sonic Arrow hacks nearby Health Packs for 12 seconds.

Scatter Arrows: Storm Arrows split into three new projectiles on their first ricochet and bounce two extra times. Dragon Fury: After hitting an enemy with primary fire, gain 25 percent attack speed for one second.

Yamagami Technique: Wall Climb accelerates your Lunge cooldown by 250 percent. Junkrat

Aluminium Frame: Steel Trap’s throw range is increased by 50 percent.

Nitro Boost: During RIP-Tire, use (LSHIFT) to gain a quick boost of speed. Doing so reduces RIP-Tire’s damage by 50 percent. Frag Cannon: Frag Launcher’s projectile speed is increased by 40 percent, but its max ammo is reduced by one.

Tick Tock: Concussive Mine arms 0.5 second after landing, increasing damage by 50 percent, explosion radius by 50 percent, and health by 200 percent. Mei

Chilling Reach: Primary fire’s range is increased by 30 percent.

Permafrost: Ice Wall’s duration and cooldown are increased by two seconds. Biting Cold: Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 15 percent for 1.5 seconds, stacking up to 30 percent.

Cryo-Storm: Cryo-Freeze slows and deals 70 damage per second to nearby enemies. Pharah

Drift Thrusters: Pharah can move while Barrage is active.

Helix Shields: Convert 75 health to shields. Concussive Implosion: Concussive Blast’s knockback is inverted to a pull in.

Fuel Stores: Jet Dash grants 50 percent fuel. Maximum overfuel is increased by 100 percent. Reaper

Death’s Shadow: Shadow Step reloads hellfire shotguns and has 25 percent increased range.

Soul Reaving: Collect Soul Globes from dead enemies to restore 50 health. Dire Triggers: Use (RMB) to fire a volley with long range accuracy from both Hellfire shotguns.

Ravenous Wraith: Leaving Wraith form grants 40 percent additional lifesteal for three seconds. Sojourn

Extended Mag: Maximum ammo increased by 15.

Overcharged: Railgun’s maximum energy is increased by 50 while Overclock is active. Dual Thrusters: Power Slide gains an additional charge and its jump height shifts to lateral movement.

Adhesive Siphon: Disruptor Shot can stick to enemies and generates Railgun energy when dealing damage. Soldier: 76

Recycled Pulse Munitions: Helix Rockets reload 15 ammo if they damage an enemy.

Field Emergency: Biotic Field’s healing is increased by 100 percent on critical health allies. Agility Training: Sprint’s speed is increased by 20 percent and reload can be performed while sprint is active.

Stim Pack: Biotic Field can be used as a Stim Pack, increasing attack speed and reload speed by 30 percent while being unhealable for four seconds. Sombra

Viral Efficacy: Virus’ cooldown is reduced by three seconds when an enemy affected by Virus is eliminated.

CTRL ALT ESC: Teleporting with Translocator while at critical health initiates passive health regeneration. White Hat: Hack can be used on allies to restore 100 health over two seconds.

Stack Overflow: Hack’s silence duration is increased by 100 percent, but its range is decreased by 30 percent. Symmetra

Sentry Capacity: Sentry Turret gains an additional charge.

Advanced Teleportation: Teleporter’s range is increased by 50 percent. Perfect Alignment: Primary fire’s range increases by 15 percent with each additional charge level.

Shield Battery: Symmetra regenerates 20 shields per second while within 10 meters of her teleporter. Torbjörn

Craftsman: Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair’s heal is increased by 25 percent.

Fully Loaded: Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun’s ammo. Anchor Bolts: Deploy Turret’s throw range is increased by 50 percent and it can now attach to walls and ceilings.

Overloaded Turret: Overload upgrades your Turret for five seconds, increasing its health and damage. Tracer

Blink Packs: Health Packs restore one Blink charge.

Blast from the Past: Pulse Bomb’s radius is increased by 50 percent. Flashback: Recall restores all Blink charges.

Quantum Entanglement: Recall grant 50 overhealth that decays over time. Venture

Seismic Sense: While underground, Venture can sense enemies within 25 meters.

Excavation Exhilaration: While Tectonic Shock is active, cooldowns refresh 300 percent faster. SMART-R Excavator: SMART Excavator’s range is increased by 25 percent.

Covered in Dirt: Dealing damage with Clobber grants up to 30 Explorer’s Resolve shields. Widowmaker

Scoped Efficiency: Scoped shots cost three ammo instead of five.

Focused Aim: Scoped shots charge 50 percent faster during Infra-Sight. Escape Plan: Scoped shot hits reduce Grappling Hook’s cooldown by up to four seconds.

Deadly Deux: Venom Mine gains 50 percent increased damage and a second charge, enabling two active mines at a time.

All Support hero Perks in OW2

Hero Minor Perk Major Perk Ana

Groggy: Enemies waking up from Sleep Dart are slowed for two seconds.

Biotic Bounce: After exploding, Biotic Grenade bounces and explodes again for 50 damage and healing. Headhunter: Biotic Rifle can crit enemies.

Shrike: Using Nano Boost also casts it on Ana. Baptiste

Field Medicine: Immortality Field restores 80 health to nearby allies and 40 health to Baptiste when destroyed.

Automated Healing: After placing Amplification Matrix, your Shoulder Turret periodically fires up to 12 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health. Assault Burst: Regenerative Burst grants Baptiste 20 percent attack speed for four seconds, but no longer instantly heals.

Rocket Boots: While airborne from Exo Boots, use (SPACE) to dash horizontally. Brigitte

Barrier Restoration: Shield Bash restores 100 health to Barrier Shield when it hits an enemy.

Morale Boost: Inspire lasts three seconds longer when activated by Whip Shot. Quick Fix: Repair Packs instantly heal an additional health to critical health allies.

Whip Lash: Whip Shot’s knockback can slam enemies into walls, dealing 50 extra damage. Illari

Rapid Construction: Healing Pylon builds 300 percent faster and its cooldown is reduced by 1.5 seconds.

Summer Solstice: Illari’s flight time during Captive Sun is increased by three seconds and her flight speed is increased by 20 percent. Solar Power: Fully charged Solar Rifle hits grant 12.5 percent of your maximum solar energy, overfilling up to 50 percent.

Sunburn: Outburst ignites enemies, dealing an additional 70 damage over three seconds. Juno

Familiar Vitals: Pulsar Torpedoes lock onto allies 35 percent faster.

Hyper Boost: While using Glide Boost, passing through Hyper Ring pushes you forward. Master Blaster: Mediblaster can crit enemies.

Re-Boots: Activating Glide Boost resets Double Jump. Kiriko

Urgent Care: Healing Ofuda projectile speed is increased by 50 percent when seeking critical health allies.

Fortune Teller: Kunai hits launch two Healing Ofuda to an ally in front of you. Shuffling: Swift Step can be used again within four seconds of its initial cast.

Foxtrot: Protection Suzu grants 40 percent movement speed to allies for two seconds. Lifeweaver

Cleansing Grasp: Life Grip cleanses negative effects.

Life Cycle: While alive, regenerate 10 health per second. Upon death, drop a healing seed that heals allies for 250 health. Lifeweaving: Rejuvenating Dash adds 20 healing to your next Healing Blossom within three seconds.

Superbloom: Thorns detonate for 30 extra damage when enough stick within 1.5 seconds. Lúcio

Bass Blowout: Soundwave’s knockback is increased by 15 percent.

Groovin’: Regenerate four ammo per second while wall riding. Noise Violation: Crossfade’s range is increased by 150 percent while Amp It Up is active.

Accelerando: Lúcio’s attack speed is increased by 50 percent while Amp It Up is active. Mercy

Angelic Recovery: Mercy receives 15 health per second while Caduceus Staff is attached to a full health ally.

Winged Reach: Guardian Angel’s range is increased by 30 percent. Chain Boost: Secondary fire links to a second nearby ally.

Flash Heal: Resurrect can be used on Caduceus Staff’s active target to restore 150 health. Doing so incurs a 15 second cooldown. Moira

Vanish: Fade’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds.

Uprush: Fade’s jump height is increased by 50 percent. Ethical Nourishment: Biotic Orb’s first 50 healing is instant on each ally it encounters.

Contamination: Enemies being damaged by Biotic Orb receive 25 percent reduced healing. Zenyatta

Zenith Kick: Snap Kick’s knockback distance is increased by 30 percent.

Ascendance: Activate and hold Double Jump to hover for up to three seconds. Focused Destruction: Secondary fire charges 20 percent faster and can store one extra Orb of Destruction.

Duality: Zenyatta heals Orb of Harmony targets for 20 percent of his damage dealt to Orb of Discord targets.

This article will be updated in the future whenever new heroes are added or Perks are changed.

