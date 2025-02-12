Overwatch 2’s next hero Freja is a crossbow-wielding baddie, and she’s just one of 2 new characters teased

Overwatch 2’s roster will expand with a new DPS hero in season 16, and she both looks and sounds phenomenal.

The new hero is named Freja, and she’s described as “a former search and rescue operative turned bounty hunter” who wields a crossbow that has multiple firing modes. Playing as her will be challenging, according to Blizzard, and she “requires precision and a steady aim to master.”

A new option for DPS mains. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With her Revdraw Crossbow as her main source of damage, Freja is able to “unload a flurry of rapid-fire bolts,” while also using Take Aim “to line up the perfect shot and fire a high-speed explosive bolt that’ll turn targets into fireworks.”

Mobility sounds like a key part of her kit, too, as she is able to Quick Dash in any direction to reload her explosive bolt immediately, similar to Cassidy’s roll. And her Updraft ability allows her to launch herself “sky-high” to get a bird’s eye view of the map before deciding where to strike.

Her ultimate ability, Bola Shot, is an explosive that wraps enemies up and pulls in their teammates “for the ultimate combo play.” And players won’t wait long to get their hands on her kit and see how it works, as Freja will be available in a free trial weekend later in season 15 before her launch season 16 in April.

Freja was not the only hero shown during today’s Overwatch 2 Spotlight showcase, which detailed a lot of what’s to come in 2025—but more is being left as a secret, including hero 44, whose codename is Aqua.

Water is the source of all life. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aqua, whose role has not been revealed just yet, is a Chinese hero who uses water-based abilities “that can manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle.” The rest about the new hero is being kept under wraps until later in the year, but they’re scheduled to launch in season 18, which should begin in August or September.

Two new heroes are just the start of what’s coming to OW2 in 2025. With Perks to reshape the game, an all-new third-person experience called Stadium, and the return of loot boxes, it’s shaping up to be a big year for the hero shooter.

