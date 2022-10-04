Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter.

Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Overwatch Coins is the new premium virtual currency for Overwatch 2. This currency can be used to make in-game purchases in lieu of direct cash transactions. Coins can be used to purchase the premium battle pass for 2,000 Overwatch Coins and character cosmetics from skins to emotes. Items in the shop are purchased with Overwatch Coins.

There are two ways to get Overwatch Coins as of release. Players can directly purchase Overwatch Coins from the Shop, and 100 Overwatch Coins translates to approximately $1. But with higher purchases of Overwatch Coins, “bonus” coins are added to the amount. Here are the prices of Overwatch Coins in the Store.

$4.99 = 500 Overwatch Coins

$9.99 = 1000 Overwatch Coins

$19.99 = 2,200 Overwatch Coins

$49.99 = 5,700 Overwatch Coins

$99.99 = 11,600 Overwatch Coins

Purchasing these options will immediately add the number of coins specified to your account.

Another way to earn Overwatch Coins is through weekly challenges. In Overwatch 2 there are six sets of challenges: daily, weekly, season, competitive, lifetime, and hero. Weekly challenges are the only ones that provide Overwatch Coins as a reward.

To earn Overwatch Coins through weekly challenges, players must complete a certain number of challenges to earn up to 50 coins per week. Each season will last nine weeks.

Completing four weekly challenges will earn the player 30 Overwatch Coins.

Completing eight weekly challenges will earn the player 20 Overwatch Coins.

Completing 11 weekly challenges will earn the player 10 Overwatch Coins.

As of release, there are no other ways to obtain Overwatch Coins. Virtual currency is not included in the premium or free battle pass tracks and the other challenge sets do not reward Overwatch Coins.