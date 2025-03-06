Overwatch 2 players want the health of all high-mobility heroes nerfed, but one in particular

Overwatch 2 players have had plenty to say about high-mobility heroes, and for good reason. Some heroes zip across the battlefield so fast that countering them feels like an uphill battle. And when those heroes also have strong damage output, tiny hitboxes, or powerful defensive abilities? The frustration is real.

That frustration recently boiled over in a Reddit discussion where players debated whether these heroes should have their health nerfed to compensate for their ability to escape fights so easily. “All heroes with high mobility skills should be 225 HP tbh, Genji included. (With the exception of Tracer due to recall),” one player suggested, with others chiming in to agree.

The idea makes sense—mobility is a huge advantage, and heroes with high movement abilities often have more chances to escape bad situations compared to their slower counterparts. Tracer, for instance, is already balanced around this, having only 150 HP in exchange for her Recall and Blink abilities. But why should other mobile heroes get to be tankier while still dashing, rolling, and climbing their way out of trouble?

But one hero in particular is the focus of the debate. “Sojourn should be a 225 HP hero” is the title of the thread, sparking over 200 comments worth of discussion. Their reasoning? “If we won’t tone down the lethality of railgun, the hitbox on it, her own tiny hitbox, or her mobility, then lean into making her a glass cannon instead of just a cannon.”

Others backed this up, saying her quick movement combined with her powerful weapon made her too strong. “I think that’s fair. It’s always fun having her pop ult and slide dash delete my entire backline,” one player said, seemingly sarcastically. Another agreed, saying Sojourn “has a high enough mobility and her damage output can be absolutely ridiculous. She can melt you as fast as a Tracer or Sombra from twice the range.”

That last point is particularly telling. Tracer and Sombra are known for being slippery and hard to pin down, but their range limitations force them to play smart. Sojourn, on the other hand, gets to play from much safer distances while still zipping around the battlefield.

Some players went even deeper into the argument, pointing out how inconsistent hero balancing has been in the past. “She needs some sort of balance check with the insane buffs she got from perks. If they don’t want to numbers tune her (as always), this is at least one way to give other characters an edge. Their original justification for 225 HP was a drawback for high-mobility characters, and, at the time, to balance Hanzo’s one-shot nerf. Now that the one-shot changes have been reverted, it’s odd they haven’t revisited this.”

The comment raises an interesting question: If Hanzo’s balance changes were reconsidered, why haven’t the Overwatch team looked at Sojourn’s? Especially when other mobile heroes, like Genji, are also benefiting from high mobility without any real drawbacks; though that’s a separate argument.

But some players want to make them the same argument, reasoning that Genji should be nerfed, too. “If Sojourn has to be 225, then Genji has no excuse. Other heroes like Moira and Tracer are range-limited too—if they don’t get 250, neither should Genji,” one user pointed out. It’s a fair point. Genji’s two movement abilities, plus Deflect, make him incredibly slippery, yet he still enjoys the same 200 HP as more grounded heroes.

The discussion isn’t just about Sojourn anymore—it’s about fairness across the board. If mobility is such a huge advantage (which, let’s be honest, it is), then shouldn’t all high-mobility heroes be balanced accordingly? Whether that means adjusting health pools, tweaking damage numbers, or adding new counters, one thing is clear: Overwatch 2 players are ready for some changes.

