Overwatch 2 players want more skin collabs, and there’s a common thread among the wishlist

Regardless of how you feel about Overwatch 2 as a game, most gamers can agree that Blizzard Entertainment has done a wonderful job implementing collaborations with special skins.

From LE SSERAFIM to Transformers, or Porsche to World of Warcraft, all of the new skins have been lovingly crafted and assumedly have done very well financially as additional collabs continue to mount. But OW2 players still want more, and according to many, they want to stick to a specific theme.

Just one punch is all it takes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Already sporting collaborations with Cowboy Bebop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Hero Academia, and One Punch Man in tow, OW2 players are still thirsting for more collaborations with anime series, as evidenced by a recent Reddit thread discussing the topic.

When asked what collabs players would buy instantly, anime fans flocked to the thread to offer up ideas on what other series Blizzard should team up with, including Evangelion, Dragon Ball Z, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Full Metal Alchemist, Sailor Moon, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece.

It’s clear that there’s a pretty big crossover between anime fans and OW2 players, for some reason. And with four existing series already checked off on Blizzard’s list, there’s no reason why these other ones couldn’t come to the game eventually, too.

But the discussion also brought up some interesting ideas beyond anime, such as WWE wrestlers, and several other fun collabs. I’m not against it. One commenter suggested WWE wrestler costumes like Rhea Ripley for Junker Queen, John Cena for Soldier: 76, or Undertaker for Ramattra, and they sound kind of amazing.

Other ideas in the thread included Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty or Cinnamoroll (I think Keroppi would be perfect for Lucio), Hatsune Miku, and other games like Nier: Automata, Final Fantasy VII, or Persona 5. But if you ask me, I think the game is perfect for comic book collabs with Marvel or DC.

One such idea last year suggested an X-Men ’97 collab, and I haven’t gotten it out of my head since. With several shield-bearing characters, Captain America would be an easy one, too. And a Spider-Man skin for Genji would also be awesome. But with Marvel Rivals existing, I don’t think we’ll see these anytime soon.

Bend the air. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

DC Comics seems more likely, and there are also several fun ideas there. Blizzard and DC could come together and cook with skins like, as one gamer said, Lex Luthor for Sigma, Poison Ivy for Lifeweaver, The Flash for Tracer, and the no-brainer of Joker for Junkrat. It’s too perfect.

If the past couple of years are anything to go by, future collabs are already in discussions between Blizzard and other companies. If you have any more amazing ideas, be sure to post about them on socials and let Blizzard know who you want to see in the game.

