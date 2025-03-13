Forgot password
New OW2 hero Freja coming in season 16
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s new hero, Freja, will be playable sooner than you think 

Clear your upcoming schedule.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 12:11 pm

Get ready to bring your crossbow to the fight. Overwatch 2’s next addition, the Damage hero Freja, will be playable very soon.

Like, in just over a week. The Freja trial period in OW2 is ready to begin next weekend, but players getting their hands on the new hero is just a small part of the Freja-filled goodness that Blizzard is ready to unleash upon the world.

An image from Freja's concept art in Overwatch 2, which showcases the hunter with her crossbow and cloak.
You can’t argue with this design. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It all starts on March 19 with Freja’s hero trailer, debuting her to the world in motion, followed by a motion comic giving her some backstory and maybe an origin on March 20. Then, on March 21, her gameplay trailer will drop alongside her trial, which lasts until March 24.

Blizzard first teased Freja last month during Overwatch Spotlight, and she’s set to be trialed before she’s released in season 16, which is already almost here with its debut some time in April.

During the reveal, Blizzard showed off and explained Freja’s kit and abilities, which can be found below (names are not final). Other than that, we don’t know much else about the hero thus far. And that’s what next week’s drops on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be for.

AbilityDescription
Revdraw Crossbow
(Primary Fire)		Unload a flurry of rapid-fire bolts.
Take Aim
(Secondary Fire)		Aim down sights to line up the perfect shot and fire a high-speed explosive bolt.
Quick DashDash in any direction and reload your explosive bolt.
UpdraftLaunch upwards sky-high to survey the battlefield below.
Bola Shot
(Ultimate)		Fires an explosive bola that snags enemies and pulls in their unlucky teammates.

But the real fun begins in her trial. Blizzard’s usage of these short play tests for players to get their hands on the newest heroes and help balance them with feedback before their full launch has become a staple in OW2, and it’s been a great addition to the game.

OW2 hero Freja holding a crossbow in front of an Aurora Borealis
She’s likely to become a quick favorite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In just eight days, get ready to help shape Freja as a hero and her placement in the game when the trial test begins on March 21.

