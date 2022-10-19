Best Widowmaker crosshair in Overwatch 2

Crosshairs have become a vital part of a player’s settings in Overwatch 2. They’re a feature that most players will want to tinker with but have little to no idea how to make a crosshair that’s viable in-game. That’s where we can come in. Specifically, we’ll be helping out players who want to design the best crosshair for the sniping menace Widowmaker in Overwatch 2.

Widowmaker is one of the tougher heroes to design a crosshair for. Since Widowmaker requires such precise accuracy, players want to ensure their crosshair is best-suited to take an enemy’s head off with ease. However, Widowmaker mains don’t want to make the crosshair too small otherwise they might have a hard time seeing it at long-range.

Below, we’ll go over the best crosshair to use for Widowmaker.

Widowmaker’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

As most veteran Overwatch players will know, Widowmaker uses a powerful sniper rifle that requires the utmost precision to hit targets. While players have some wiggle room when trying to hit a target, usually, they need to be extremely accurate to hit an enemy.

Widowmaker’s crosshair uses a smaller dot than most other heroes. This is paired with smaller outer lines that give players a good idea of where the middle of a target is. Using this information, players can best determine where they want to shoot a target.

Usually, players will want to aim for an enemy’s head. Having a small dot will allow players to put the crosshair on that part of an enemy’s body without it covering up the entire region. Players also have the outer lines to guide them when trying to accurately place the dot on a target.

Below players can find the exact reticle values to make this specific crosshair for Widowmaker in Overwatch 2.

Type : Crosshairs

: Crosshairs Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Player preference, but something bright is recommended

: Player preference, but something bright is recommended Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 10

: 10 Center Gap : 0

: 0 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 0%

: 0% Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0%

: 0% Scale with Resolution: On

Players can tinker with these settings as they see fit. We recommend hopping into a custom game that specializes in aim training. We’ve previously selected a few specific aim training courses that players can use to really master Widowmaker’s tricky sniper rifle. These courses are also great for learning a specific crosshair and making small adjustments to get it to where players like.