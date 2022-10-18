Best custom game codes for aim training in Overwatch 2

Ensure your aim is as trained as it can be

In order to succeed in Overwatch 2, players need to master several elements of its gameplay. From learning all of the heroes to understanding the maps, players can’t simply pick up the game for the first time and become instantly successful.

But, perhaps the most important aspect of Overwatch 2 is mastering aim.

Aiming is a crucial part of any FPS title, and Overwatch 2 is no different. Regardless of what hero players choose to use, they will need good aim to be an effective player for their team. For some, the aiming in OW2 comes second nature due to their time with the first game. However, Blizzard Entertainment did change up some of the aiming elements in the sequel that will have even veterans trying to aim better.

If you’re attempting to get your aim down, then you might want to look into custom game codes that primarily allow you to do just that. Below, we’ve listed some of the best codes to use to master aiming in Overwatch 2.

Best aim training codes in Overwatch 2

There are a few different kinds of custom games players can choose from to improve their aim. The different custom games allow players to practice various kinds of aiming, from standard aim to vertical aim to more advanced training. Players can find a custom game code for all of those aim trainings below.

Basic Aim Training

First up is the aim training most players should focus on first.

This is just standard aim practice that will throw players some targets, such as Pharah, Tracer, and Genji, to hit. These heroes are somewhat difficult to hit due to their hit-boxes and mobility, giving players a sufficient challenge to test and improve their aim.

Within these custom games, players can also change up how the enemy targets move, which can make the training easier and more difficult.

The two custom game codes players can use for this kind of training are:

VAXTA

CT04V

Vertical Aim Training

With how many mobile heroes there are in Overwatch 2, players should absolutely test their aim against vertical targets. There’s one custom game code that allows players to do just that.

In this training, players will see their targets flying up in the air, constantly moving so it’s more difficult to hit them. This will get players used to aiming at enemies in the air and how to hit them with deadly precision.

The custom game code players can enter for the vertical aim training is:

6CJXR1

Advanced Aim Training

The final aim training we have on this list will truly test players’ aiming ability in Overwatch 2. In this custom game, players will be placed in JunkerTown and go up against enemies that have had their difficulty cranked up to the max. Tanks, such as Wrecking Ball and Winston, are available to train against in this game, allowing players to see just how many shots the tanks can take before they go down.

Also, the enemies will be moving all around the map, giving players a true challenge and make it seem like they’re fighting a real opponent.

The custom game code to enter this advanced aim training is:

MHGGS

Players should keep in mind these custom game codes will only work as long as they’re kept online.

Also, the maximum amount of lobbies for each custom game could be full at a given time, which would keep players from entering the game. Players can go into their own custom game with the codes if they want to play at any time though.

If players want to explore more custom games, they can search for what they’re looking for in the custom games section of Overwatch 2.