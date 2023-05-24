Best Moira counters in Overwatch 2

Moira can be a complicated support character in Overwatch 2 as he can alternate between the healer and DPS roles. To counter Moira, you’ll need characters that can take a lot of damage or can act out of her range of attack.

Moira has three abilities — Biotic Grasp, Biotic Orbs, and Fade — plus her Coalescence ultimate. Although she has a low DPS compared to tanks and damage characters, she doesn’t have to aim and can use her healing orb on herself giving her a great sustain throughout the match.

She can also escape most attacks, some ultimates, and cancel some debuffs using her Fade. When facing a DPS Moira one on one, it’s best to focus on your aim to out-damage her.

How to counter Moira in Overwatch 2

D.Va for Tank

Moira naturally has a disadvantage against tanks since she can’t deal a lot of damage and her healing orbs usually can’t handle the damage dealt by tank characters but D.Va is your best choice to counter Moira.

Her high mobility speed and HP will stop Moira’s abilities without any sweat. You can easily follow and corner Moira after her Fade using the Boosters, dealing much more damage than she can deal to you.

The Defense Matrix can absorb both of her orbs and, even though Moira’s Biotic Grasp can still deal damage to her, it won’t be enough to kill your D.Va. Moira can still use Fade to avoid D.Va’s ultimate, but she will still be the best tank to deal with her.

Torbjörn for DPS

If you are playing as a DPS and an enemy Moira is causing you trouble, we recommend choosing Torbjörn. His ability to deploy a turret is what makes Torbjörn the best DPS to counter Moira.

Moira’s low DPS combined with her limited range can’t handle Torbjörn’s turret. Her orb doesn’t affect the turret as well, making it almost impossible to destroy one on her own and easily take her out in the process.

Ana for Support

When it comes to support heroes, most of them will struggle while facing Moira one on one, but Ana can fulfill her role while staying out of Moira’s Biotic Grasp still dealing damage and healing with her rifle.

Her Biotic Granade will cut Moira’s healing ability drastically decreasing her self sustain, the downside of this ability, however, is that Moira can cancel the debuff with her Fade.

Another counter is that Ana can also shoot a Sleep Dart at Moira to immediately cancel her Coalescence ultimate.

