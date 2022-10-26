The best support heroes in Overwatch 2

The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed.

Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet another hero to the role that can do much more than simply heal their allies. But in comparison to damage heroes, there are still not many options for players who prefer the support role to choose, though no new support heroes other than Kiriko are scheduled to release this year.

Yet even within the small pool of heroes lay a handful that stand out among the others, mostly due to how impactful they can be in nearly any team composition with their utility. While none of the support heroes are inherently bad, there are a few that struggle more than others to synergize with other heroes and thus remain rather niche or comfort-driven options.

Here are the current best support heroes in Overwatch 2 that can be crucial in turning around any deficit.

Kiriko

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though she’s only been available in Overwatch 2 for less than a month, Kiriko has jumped to the top of the support pool due to an immense amount of utility in her kit, even outside of her ability to heal allies from a relatively safe distance.

Both Kiriko’s Swift Step and innate passive to wall climb provide her with mobility akin to both Mercy and Lucio combined. When in difficult situations, Kiriko can simply teleport away to distant allies—even through walls—on a rather short cooldown, which also provides her with a few frames of invincibility.

Yet a large part of Kirko’s power lay in her Protection Suzu ability, as well as her ultimate Kitsune Rush. Protection Suzu functions similarly to Baptiste’s Immortality Field but can be thrown at a group of allies to protect them from a distance and has the added bonus of cleansing all negative status effects, such as anti-heal from Ana or Junker Queen.

Kitsune Rush takes Kirko’s potential to help her entire team at the same time and bumps it up a few levels. This ultimate, which many are touting as one of the strongest currently available in the game, creates a large zone that provides allies that pass through it with increased movement speed, attack speed, and lowered cooldowns on their abilities. This, in theory, can turn any hero into Bastion in his turret configuration, forcing enemies to withdraw to cover or be sent back to spawn.

Perhaps the most overlooked part of her kit, thanks to her having access to so many different options, are her kunais, which she throws as part of her attack. Though they don’t do much damage upon hitting body shots, they are the only weapon to have a three-times multiplier for headshots, allowing Kiriko to make quick work of unsuspecting DPS targets.

Thanks to her mobility, Kirko can be played fairly aggressively and works very well alongside tanks that enjoy diving straight into clusters of enemies. But her long cooldown on Protection Suzu is her major drawback, so players should be wary of if they can truly protect a pushed-up ally or not, and save the ability for crucial moments.

Ana

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It wouldn’t be an Overwatch meta if Ana wasn’t involved somehow. This support hero, who has been a staple pick since her original release as the base game’s first post-launch character, fits well into nearly any team composition—as long as players are aware of their surroundings, that is.

Ana did not receive any exceptional changes in Overwatch 2 due to her being relatively well-balanced. Her wide array of supportive capabilities is kept in check by her lack of mobility. This hero enjoys being far away from enemies, using her sniper rifle to both heal allies and damage opponents from great distances.

A perfectly-executed Sleep Dart continues to be one of the best ways that Ana can impact the map outside of healing. Upon marking direct contact with an enemy, it will put them to sleep and render them unable to move or attack, which has become even more of an important tool in the single-tank gameplay of Overwatch 2.

What makes this ability even more powerful is its potential to negate opposing ultimates, particularly those that require charging or persistently come from the hero themself, like Genji’s Dragonblade. Putting ulting enemies to sleep effectively ends the ultimate prematurely, thus putting their ult charge back to zero and forcing them to reevaluate their plans or wait to respawn.

For the entirety of Overwatch’s lifespan, Ana was the only hero capable of inflicting anti-heal, which could be done with the use of her Biotic Grenade. But the release of Junker Queen added a new offensive-based application of the negative status effect, though Ana is still capable of damaging enemies and healing allies simultaneously with her ability.

Ana’s true potential continues to be her ultimate, Nano Boost, which retains some of the buffs that it received a few years ago. Using this ability empowers the attacks of an ally and grants them a bit of damage resist, as well as heals them for 250 health, often paired with heroes ready to use their ultimates as well.

In this new five-vs-five meta, however, using Nano Boost on a tank has seen increased priority for their already high damage output and innate damage resist, oftentimes making them even more powerful than a Nano Boosted damage hero. Yet even with their bulk, tank heroes that have been Nano Boosted need to receive continued healing from Ana with how large and susceptible to damage they are.

Baptiste

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though Baptiste’s niche of providing invulnerability to allies has been seized by Kiriko, he remains a powerful support hero with the plentiful tools that he has at his disposal.

Baptiste remains one of the best support options in Overwatch 2 thanks to his long-range healing and vertical mobility. His main source of healing is tied to his alternate fire, which shoots a canister of healing that splashes in a small area of effect, allowing him to heal multiple allies at once. But this cannot be used to heal himself, forcing him to rely on the innate support role passive or one of his abilities, Regenerative Burst.

The healing from Regenerative Burst is applied to Baptiste and all allies in a large area over the span of five seconds, rather than restoring a significant amount of health at once. This pairs nicely with Baptiste’s Immortality Field, which will prevent allies within a small area from falling beneath 10 percent health, and is a pivotal part of what makes Baptiste such a powerful support hero.

This former member of Blackwatch is also capable of dealing a surprising amount of damage to enemies with his primary fire, which shoots in bursts of three at a quick rate. Thanks to his Exo Boots passive, not only can he reposition to better heal allies and keep himself safe but he can play more aggressively against enemies that may be attempting to escape or hide behind cover.

Yet like the other support heroes in the Overwatch 2 roster, Baptiste’s ultimate has the potential to completely turn around fights. This ability, known as Amplification Matrix, empowers not only the damage of allied projectiles that pass through but also any healing projectiles—including his own. Baptiste alone can become a mixed DPS/healing machine with a well-timed Amplification Matrix, though its true power lay in the buffs it provides to allies.