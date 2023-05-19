Zenyatta player defeats Nano-Boosted Reinhardt with one of the easiest tricks in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt boasts a whopping 350 health and 250 armor with a 1,200 health Barrier Field, making him one of the tankiest of the tanks in Overwatch 2. But as one player recently found out, he’s no match for the 200-health, wandering omnic monk Zenyatta.

In a highlight clip posted to social media earlier today, one Zenyatta player showed just how helpless a Reinhardt can look, even if his opposition is a dainty, low-health support hero with no escapability.

Despite having a Nano Boost from his team’s Ana that reduced his damage intake by 50 percent, this Reinhardt flailed and failed to take down a Zenyatta even though the Zen started the encounter with less than 100 health left.

Along with a Discord Orb and a healthy spamming of Orbs of Destruction, this Zenyatta put on a masterclass in understanding spacing against a hero that can only attack through melee. By dodging Reinhardt’s swings and ducking in to knock him back with perfectly timed Snap Kicks, the Zenyatta player was able to avoid getting damaged by Reinhardt long enough to start regenerating some health and get a health pack.

At the same time, Reinhardt’s wild and reckless attempts at taking down the pesky support seemed to lead to some frustration as the tank player continued to overextend and ultimately lose the one-vs-one.

Blizzard gave Zenyatta’s Snap Kick a heavily increased knockback initially during the beta for Overwatch 2 almost exactly one year ago as a way to improve the hero’s survivability. As the character most vulnerable to an enemy dive, he clearly needed to get a little bit of help as the game transitioned from having two tanks to just one per team.

One year later, not only can Zen survive the occasional dive attempt, but in the right circumstances, he can hold his own against some of the most heavily played tanks in the game during a one-vs-one situation.

