One Overwatch 2 fan’s setup lets them live out every Zenyatta main’s dream

One fan has figured out the best way to use Zenyatta's melee in real life.

Ever since Zenyatta’s introduction to the Overwatch franchise, he’s boasted one of the most creative and funny melees among the game’s wide cast of heroes. As an omnic monk who floats, he uses his legs to fight instead of his hands.

Zenyatta’s kick has always been a last resort for supports, but Overwatch 2 buffed that kick more than any fan expected. Since May 2022, Zenyatta’s new passive melee ability is known as Snap Kick. It knocks people back alongside doing more damage, giving the support a better way to make space if enemies get too close.

This has gotten a lot of use since Overwatch 2 began, but now a fan on Reddit has immersed himself in the updated Zenyatta gameplay this week.

Using a pedal connected to their computer, the player registered pressing on that button with their foot to use melee on Overwatch 2. This means when they press⁠—or kick⁠—that button under their PC, Zenyatta kicks in-game.

Like with any community post, there was plenty of feedback on the idea. One Redditor mentioned how much greater this idea would be if haptic feedback was somehow involved. If it were, your enemies could even feel the kick you produced, or you could get a vibration on your pedal when you kick your enemies.

Even with the inherent comedy that kicking a pedal to kick provides, one of the less popular comments shared a common sentiment; while it is a funny thing to do, using a foot pedal for Zenyatta’s kick is relatively impractical.

Whether it is from getting a foot pedal from a drum kit for rhythm games, or something you would use for a piano, rigging it up to your computer could lead to a lot of fun button mapping in video games like Overwatch 2.

Unfortunately, don’t expect any official peripherals for this any time soon.