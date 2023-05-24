Can you check your MMR in Overwatch 2?

A player’s matchmaking rating, typically abbreviated to “MMR,” is one of the most regularly discussed topics in most PvP video games—and for good reason.

Your MMR often dictates the quality of opponents a player goes up against and usually defines the gameplay experience any given individual has with a game.

In an objective-based team shooter like Overwatch 2, a player’s MMR can be especially instrumental in shaping that experience, but it can also be extraordinarily difficult to calculate and understand.

When Overwatch 2 launched in October 2022, Blizzard initially set up the game so that players experienced a certain amount of rank decay at the beginning of seasons. While their MMR didn’t change, their displayed in-game rank would start out lower.

Blizzard’s intention was to give players a sense of progress by making it so that they would start a season with a lower rank than where they “should” be. As players continued to play matches, they would hypothetically rise to their “true” rank, which would be around where their MMR sat.

Following vocal frustration by many players, Blizzard changed this system at the start of season four in April 2023. By getting rid of placement games and a full seasonal reset, the developer got rid of rank decay. This effectively made it so that a player’s rank is approximately equivalent to their unseen MMR.

How to check your MMR in Overwatch 2

Given the season four change to rank decay, the best way to see a quantifiable MMR in Overwatch 2 is by looking at your competitive rank. While it’s not a precise number, it will give you the best general idea of where your MMR falls.

Players can check their rank by going to their Career Profile in-game. On the “Overview” page, there should be options to filter your information by game mode. Using the drop-down menu, select “Competitive,” and in the second drop-down menu, select the most recent season.

Below your most played heroes, you should see your ranks in each role queue. That rank should tell you roughly where your MMR sits. Your MMR can be different for each queue.

Ranks are divided into various tiers and sub-tiers, with Bronze Five being the lowest and Top 500 being the highest. The ranks in Overwatch 2 are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Top 500

Each rank has sub-tiers in it that range from one to five, with five being the lowest and one being the highest.

Upon completion of a rank update, which happens after five wins or 15 losses, players will receive a new rank. As their new rank is revealed, the game will also let players know exactly where they sit inside that rank.

For instance, the game may tell you that you rank higher than 86 percent of the other people who share that same rank with you. Blizzard added this feature at the start of season four in an attempt to give players more clarity about their rank, which is now more closely tied to one’s MMR.

