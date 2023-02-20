Overwatch 2 has been out for a while now, and players are slowly learning strategies and finally understanding how to play a hero to the best of their ability. After a few seasons of trekking it through the grueling lower ranks, and seeing some improvement, sometimes you just want to learn the tips that’ll get you to the higher ranks.

Several titles implement different strategies to determine ranks. Most are incredibly complicated and can be impacted by small things in a round or a match.

In Overwatch 2, there are several factors that help craft your rank.

How does Overwatch 2 matchmaking work?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the OW2 ranking basics

Overwatch 2’s competitive game modes include “Role Queue” and “Open Queue.” By choosing open queue, you let the game decide which character class you’ll be based on what’s needed for the collection of players.

To get your first rank, you’ll have to complete 50 matches in quickplay. If you owned the first Overwatch, you’ll be able to hop right in.

There are several ranks in Overwatch 2, and you’ll have to get your own individual rank for each class, meaning you could be in gold for your damage heroes and bronze for your tank characters. There are five separate ranks within each tier you can be placed in. These are all the rank brackets in Overwatch 2:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Players will either win five matches or lose 15 matches to determine whether they rank up, derank, or stay in the same position. If you’ve won several matches without any losses, there’s a strong chance you’ll rank up twice. If you’ve lost more than you’ve won, you could derank twice.

Overwatch 2 uses MMR to find you games

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch 2 matchmaking system works by giving players an MMR (matchmaking rank). This MMR creates an approximation of each player’s skill while allocating an individual to a certain tier. Your MMR will change almost constantly from match to match. This will be impacted by your performance and your wins.

The OW2 developers haven’t shared exactly what goes into your MMR rating, however, it definitely changes after losses, wins, and if you’ve taken an extended break from the title.

Overwatch 2’s competitive mode only uses MMR as a factor when placing opponents against each other. They will not use tiers like Gold, Silver, or Grandmaster ranks as an indicator of your skill. This means there is a chance you could have ranks a couple of tiers below you in your matches. Players who are diamond could be pitted against golds (if you’re unlucky). There will likely be a similar collection of ranks throughout the game.

The goal is to have one tank playing against the same ranked tank on the other team, with each teammate being in the same tier as their counterparts.

That’s everything you need to know about OW2’s matchmaking system.