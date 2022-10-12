Even those who haven’t played Overwatch are probably familiar with its Competitive mode. Like in other games’ ranked modes, dedicated players can progress through higher and higher ranks on their way to becoming a Grand Master. While the available maps and modes weren’t much different from those available in Quick Play, the increased stakes made for a fun—and sometimes frustrating—experience.

Competitive is back and better than ever in Overwatch 2, but it isn’t available to everyone by default. If you’re a returning player, you’ll be able to jump right in and play Competitive immediately. If you’re new to the franchise, there are some extra hoops you’ll need to jump through in order to show that you’re ready for ranked play. These steps better prepare players for the unique challenges of Competitive and cut down on toxicity between players, or so the Overwatch 2 development team hopes.

Here’s how to unlock Competitive in Overwatch 2.

Before Overwatch 2’s launch, developer Blizzard published a blog post detailing its adjustments to Competitive. The blog lists all the changes made to the mode, which are wide-ranging enough that even returning players should read through them before queueing up for a match.

Speaking of returning players, anyone who played the first Overwatch and unlocked Competitive in that game has immediate access to the mode in Overwatch 2. You’ll still need to complete a set of placement matches in order to gain your rank, which is based on your rank in the first game but won’t be exactly the same. You’ll be placed during your first competitive update, which occurs after seven wins or 20 losses.

If you’re new to the series, the process is a little more involved. Blizzard has removed the player level system, so you won’t have to make it to level 25 like players did in the first game. Instead, you’ll need to complete the new First Time User Experience (FTUE). The FTUE is a required quest-based experience that will help you learn about all the maps, modes, and playable characters that the game has to offer.

In order to unlock Competitive as a new player, you’ll need to complete FTUE and win 50 Quick Play matches. This is to ensure that Overwatch 2‘s matchmaking system can get a good read of your skill level and pair you with the most appropriate teammates when you play all modes, not just Competitive. It also aims to reduce toxicity between players, particularly those who speak harshly to new players or those who haven’t had time to get acquainted with the game yet.

Overwatch 2 is available now.