Games include algorithms to detect and apply the best settings for your hardware when you first launch them. These automatic adjustments usually prioritize visual quality over performance, which competitive players may disagree with.

While Overwatch 2 players on consoles have limited settings to tinker with, PC players can mess around with how their game looks to improve performance. It doesn’t mean console players are stuck with the default layouts, however. You can still make adjustments to your sensitivity settings and other configurations. Optimizing your settings will help you outplay your opponents on a more regular basis.

It’s difficult to declare a set of settings the best due to how they can come down to personal preference, but professional players seem to have similar layouts, meaning there might be a sweet spot you can find for each configuration based on their preference. The following settings were inspired by Overwatch League players like Rascal and Super. Don’t hesitate to tinker around and experiment with different values, however, since you can only perfect these settings with your personal adjustments.

Here are the best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Best Overwatch 2 settings for PC

Mouse/control settings

Sensitivity settings will mostly depend on your type as a player. If you play heroes like Tracer or Reaper, odds are you’ll do better with higher sensitivity values that will allow you to cover more ground as you get in and out of fights. If you make the switch to a higher sensitivity from a lower one, it may feel hard to adjust at first. You should start feeling more comfortable while aiming as you practice, however.

Regardless of your sensitivity settings, you should always set your mouse’s polling rate to its highest available value. Most gaming mice cap at 1000Hz, meaning you’ll have a one-millisecond response rate.

DPI :800

:800 Sensitivity : 5-7.75

: 5-7.75 eDPI : 4000-6200

: 4000-6200 Zoom Sensitivity : 30-40

: 30-40 Polling Rate : 1000Hz

: 1000Hz Allied Health Bars : Always

: Always Show Friendly Outlines: Always

Video settings

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Display Mode: Fullscreen Windowed options may make alt-tabbing in and out of Overwatch 2 easier, but they’ll put more strain on your computer since it’ll need to render everything running in the background as well. Setting your display mode to full screen will let your computer focus on Overwatch 2 only.

Fullscreen Target Display: Best match

Best match Resolution: Your monitor’s native resolution with its native refresh rate If you don’t have any trouble maintaining smooth frame rates while playing Overwatch 2, you’ll benefit more from using your monitor’s native resolution and refresh rate.

Your monitor’s native resolution with its native refresh rate Field of View: 103 Setting your field of view to its maximum value can cause a fisheye effect in most games, but Overwatch 2 isn’t one of them. Keeping it at 103 will grant you more vision on the sides of the screen, allowing you to spot enemies that you wouldn’t be able to see otherwise.

103 Aspect Ratio: Native aspect ratio

Native aspect ratio V-Sync: Off Though V-Sync works wonderfully to prevent tearing, it introduces input lag, which you’ll want none of while playing Overwatch 2.

Off Triple Buffering: Off

Off Reduce Buffering: On

On Display Performance Stats: On Seeing how many frames you’re getting will allow you to keep an eye on your system’s performance and you’ll also be able to detect any performance problems if they arise.

On NVIDIA Reflex: On NVIDIA Reflex helps reduce the overall latency while playing Overwatch 2.

On Display System Clock: On Time does fly when playing Overwatch 2. Keeping your system clock on screen can help you manage your time better and may prevent you from queueing that one “last” game.

On Limit FPS: Display-Based Limiting your frames will benefit your system since it’ll start using its resource to maintain the performance instead of pushing for higher values. Keeping it display-based will set your frame limit to your monitor’s refresh rate.

Display-Based Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Render Scale: 100 percent

100 percent Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering Quality: Medium – 2x Increasing the texture filtering quality makes it easier to distinguish players from objects, but you can consider lowering this setting if you need a little performance boost.

Medium – 2x Local Fog Detail: Low Keeping the fog detail at low will make it easier to spot enemies.

Low Dynamic Reflections: Off

Off Shadow Detail: Medium Shadows will lower your game’s performance more than a decent chunk of the settings, but it can help players distinguish enemies from their shadows in certain cases. Setting shadows to medium will be a solid middle ground, allowing you to retain the ability to spot enemies by their shadows.

Medium Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low Setting effect details to low will help you distinguish each skill better while preventing any performance drops in huge teamfights.

Low Lightning Quality: Low Setting model and effect detail alongside lightning quality low will give a decent performance boost. When you start getting into fights, you won’t be able to tell the difference, and keeping these at the lower end of the spectrum will help you spot enemies faster, especially from a distance.

Low Antialias Quality: Off

Off Refraction Quality: Low Refraction quality is one of the settings you’ll feel is missing as you lower it. While Overwatch 2 will look less shiny, you’ll be taking a load off your hardware since it’s also one of the more demanding graphical settings out there.

Low Screenshot Quality: 1x Resolution

1x Resolution Local Reflections: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Gamma Correction: Less than 50 percent

Less than 50 percent Contrast: Less than 50 percent

Less than 50 percent Brightness: Less than 50 percent Depending on your monitor’s brightness, Overwatch 2 may look too bright when you first launch it. Lowering these three settings can help you find a better balance.

Less than 50 percent

Best Overwatch 2 settings for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch

Horizontal Sensitivity: 45

45 Vertical Sensitivity: 45

45 Aim Assist Strength: 95 If you’ve played shooters with aim assists for your whole life, you’ll want to set your aim assist strength at higher volumes. Make sure to experiment with different values since this setting is highly subjective amongst controller players.

95 Aim Assist Window Size: 70

70 Aim Assist Legacy Mode: Off

Off Aim Assist Ease In: 20

20 Aim Smoothing: 0

0 Aim Ease In: 20 The higher your aim ease value, the less you’ll feel the aim assist taking over. Considering you’ll need to feel the aim assist doing its job to harness its true potential, keeping at lower values like 10 to 20 will be ideal.

20 Invert Vertical Look: Off

Off Invert Horizontal Look: Off

Off Vibration: Off Controller vibration is an excellent way to enhance in-game moments, but it can be pretty annoying when you’re in a ranked match. A random vibration can cause you to miss a critical shot, meaning keeping it off is the way to go for precision.

Off Switch Movement and Look Sticks: Off

Off Legacy Sticks: Off

Off Aim Technique: Linear Ramp

Linear Ramp Gyro settings : Invert Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis : Off Invert Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis : Off Invert Gyro-Aiming Roll Axis : Off Gyro-Aiming Pitch Axis Sensitivity : Eight Gyro-Aiming YAW Axis Sensitivity : Zero Gyro-Aiming ROLL Axis Sensitivity : 12 Disable Gyro While Using Stick : On

:

If you only play a few heroes, you can get away with using your global sensitivity settings for all of them. Players who rotate around the whole roster, on the other hand, may need to tinker with hero-based sensitivity settings to increase their performance.

Lowering your sensitivity settings for heroes like Ana and Widowmaker can help you improve your accuracy when you need it the most.

While you’re adjusting your hero-based sensitivity settings, don’t forget to pick a crosshair that fits your style. Most players usually prefer bright colors like green and purple so they don’t lose track of their crosshairs in teamfights.