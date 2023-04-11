Overwatch 2 Season 4 rank changes, explained

The latest season of Overwatch 2 is live, bringing another new hero to the game alongside many other changes to both the heroes and the game as a whole. But, when fans logging in for the first time looked at what rank they are starting at, it led to confusion and a little bit of anger.

Even after the previous controversy with the new ranking system and how it changes in between seasons, a recent rank change has led to some players logging into Season 4 to see that they’re a full rank below where they used to be.

Before you start to get mad about being placed lower than you should be, just know that this is an attempt to balance the ranks fairly, not only for Season 4, but for the future of Overwatch 2.

Why did my rank in Overwatch 2 change?

The key change that has led to this sudden change in ranks revolves around how the game tracks your progress in Overwatch 2. With the changes from the original Overwatch, the devs created something called Skill Tier Divisions.

Instead of simply being placed in a rank with a number signifying how high or low you are in it, Skill Tier Divisions represent where you are by giving you a number after your rank. Each rank has five numbers, one to five. So, instead of being a low-ranked Diamond at 3024, you’re Diamond 5.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This system isn’t going away, designed to make players cooperate more at a skill tier rather than just trash talk over who has the higher number. However, how the game is using it changes. Now, instead of your Skill Tier Division determining what your rank is for the next season, your MMR is. MMR stands for Matchmaking Rating, and it is a simpler version of internal code that determines what skill level you are at as a player.

The ranked adjustment from Skill Tier Divisions to MMR is leading to a lot of players having a big rank change in between seasons. While the ones who get a lower rank are going to be angry, we’ve already had examples of players who’ve actually gone up in rank after this change.

The goal with this change is to make Season 4 and future seasons more balanced by placing players in their correct tiers. Sometimes, it can feel like players aren’t in the rank they should be in, and with this change, it should make matches more balanced. We’ll have to wait and see what the true effects of this are from now on.