When does Overwatch 2 season 4 start?

Overwatch 2 has given players a lot to digest with each new season including a fresh battle pass loaded with cosmetics, and following the season three mid-cycle patch, players are likely thinking ahead to season four.

With each Overwatch 2 season lasting about two months, players have a generally consistent timeline for when to expect certain content, and headed into season four, it looks like players can expect more of the same as far as timing is concerned in the game.

While season three introduced a new map to the game in the form of the frigid conditions of the Antarctic Peninsula control map, the upcoming season should come along with a new hero. In preparation for Overwatch 2, Blizzard told fans that new heroes and new maps would be introduced on an alternating basis from season to season.

When does Overwatch 2 season four start?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Assuming that Blizzard gives season four the same treatment as those before it, the season will begin on the same day that season three ends, which is April 11 according to the in-game timer on the battle pass page.

The timer in the game shares when season three is set to end. Previous seasons have started following maintenance and an update on the same day that the season before it concluded. Every season thus far has ended and started on a Tuesday in North America, so April 11 lines up perfectly with what fans would anticipate.

With a month left in season three, Blizzard has not yet announced any new content for the upcoming season or a potential new hero. This piece will be updated with teasers and season four info when it becomes available.