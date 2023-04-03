Lifeweaver brings easy-to-learn, hard-to-master abilities to Overwatch 2, according to leaks

Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Lifeweaver, may have only just leaked onto the internet, but it seems he brings a new, unique playstyle to the game that will certainly sprout new strategies for players to discover.

A list of Lifeweaver’s abilities and their effects has made its way around various social media platforms following the hero’s initial reveal, including Reddit and Twitter, prior to the information Blizzard is expected to provide tomorrow. It is not yet confirmed as to whether or not these are actually the new support hero’s abilities, but information via the since-deleted article from PCGamesN appears to suggest that this is the kit Lifeweaver will have in-game.

According to this list, which does not indicate what keys Lifeweaver’s abilities are bound to outside of his ultimate and passive, the upcoming Overwatch 2 hero is all about positioning and creating space for allies. One of his abilities, Petal Platform, will reportedly create an actual platform that raises when any player on either team uses it, while a core ability, Healing Blossom, appears to restore health to allies around it, being described as a “construct” similar to Symmetra’s creations.

This leak also claims that Lifeweaver has a small dash that heals himself, as well as an ability called Life Grip, which grants an ally a shield and pulls them toward him—creating a base kit full of mechanics that no other hero in Overwatch 2 has.

Perhaps Lifeweaver’s most notable ability is his ultimate, Tree of Life, a construct that can reportedly be placed, providing a wide heal to nearby allies much like Healing Blossom, but supposedly blocking vision for enemies as well. Lifeweaver is listed as having a unique passive in his kit known as Parting Gift, which is described as a pseudo-health pack that can be picked up by either team.

While it is not clear if these abilities are actually what Overwatch 2’s new Thai hero will have at his disposal, it’s expected that more information will be provided tomorrow in an official reveal from Blizzard. Lifeweaver will be a part of next season’s battle pass and can be earned for free at a later tier of the base track, or unlocked immediately upon purchasing the premium track.