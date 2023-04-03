Blizzard shows off flower power with Lifeweaver, new Overwatch 2 support hero coming in season 4

Overwatch 2‘s newest hero, Lifeweaver, has been introduced—and boy, is he a looker. The romantic-looking hero is the roster’s first Thai character and also seems to have a heck of a lot of utility in his kit.

Lifeweaver is a ranged healer, according to PCGamesN. The character’s name is Niran Pruksamanee, and he is a “plant-based pansexual,” according to the site. Players also got a look at him from Overwatch’s official Twitter account, which said players will be able to learn more about him tomorrow.

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸



Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023

The teaser photo comes just a few hours after there was a teaser tweet from the game with just an emoji of a cherry blossom. The emoji was likely a reference to the character’s appearance, who has a wing-like flower floating off of his back with what looks to be a cherry blossom holding it in place.

Lead hero designer Alec Dawson told PCGamesN that Lifeweaver will be support hero that won’t require a lot of “aim skill” to play him effectively.

“The aim was to create another support hero that didn’t rely on aim skill,” Dawson said. “Lifeweaver is designed for players that care a bit more about their own positioning, their game sense – those are the skills they check on more than necessarily aim skill.”

Since the healer doesn’t require a lot of aim skill, it means that his kit will likely be complex for players who usually rely on one to two kit skills and primarily focus on their primary fire for healing and damage. Lifeweaver has an interesting passive skill that triggers on his death and leaves behind a healing item that other players can pick up and use.

Dawson told PCGamesN that the hero will probably have a big learning curve for players to master him. According to what players know so far, it seems that Lifeweaver will be an easy-to-pick-up but hard-to-master support hero.

Lifeweaver will be available at the start of the new Overwatch 2 season. Players on the free battle pass track will need to unlock him, while those who purchase the premium battle pass will unlock the ability to use him immediately.