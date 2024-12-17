All hero changes in Overwatch 2 6-vs-6 role queue experiment mode

Overwatch 2’s going crazy with the number two as part of a special limited-time mode. The “2-2-2” six-vs-six role queue mode is here for just a couple of weeks.
As part of the mode that looks to test how six-vs-six works in OW2, the roster is undergoing a bit of a makeover for balancing, such as tanks being nerfed since there will once again be two of them, along with a number of individual hero tweaks.
Read on below for each of the changes coming in OW2’s limited-time six-vs-six “2-2-2” mode.
Table of contents
Overwatch2 6v6 experiment patch notes
All heroes
- Base health regeneration timer increased from five to seven seconds.
Tank role passive
- Knockback and critical damage reduction removed.
- No longer affects health.
- Now only reduces ultimate charge generated by 25 percent.
Damage role passive
- Healing reduction decreased from 25 percent to 15 percent.
- No longer has reduced effectiveness for tank heroes.
Tanks
D.Va
- Base health increased from 225 to 350.
- Base armor reduced from 325 to 300.
- Defense Matrix
- Maximum duration reduced from three to two seconds.
- Fusion Cannons
- Weapon spread increased from 3.375 to four degrees.
- Movement speed penalty increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.
- Micro Missiles
- Cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.
- Boosters
- Cooldown increased from 3.5 to four seconds.
Doomfist
- Base health increased from 375 to 425.
- The Best Defense passive
- Overhealth gained per target reduced from 40 to 35 HP.
- Maximum temporary health reduced from 200 to 150 health.
- Seismic Slam
- Cooldown increased from 6.5 to 7.5 seconds.
- Power Block
- Maximum duration reduced from 2.5 to two seconds.
- Cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.
Hazard
- Jagged Wall
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.
- Health increased from 400 to 500.
- Spike Guard
- Duration reduced from 3.5 to three seconds.
- Recharge time increased from five to six seconds.
Junker Queen
- Base health increased from 375 to 425.
- Adrenaline Rush
- Self-healing from wounds damage scalar reduced from 2.5x to 1.0x.
- Commanding Shout
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.
Mauga
- Base armor reduced from 150 to 100.
- Base health increased from 425 to 450.
- Overrun
- Cooldown increased from five to seven seconds.
- Stomp damage reduced from 75 to 60.
- Cardiac Overdrive
- Allied lifesteal reduced from 50 percent to 30 percent.
- Cooldown increased from 15 to 17 seconds.
- Cage Fight
- Maximum duration reduced from eight to seven seconds.
Orisa
- Base armor reduced from 325 to 250.
- Base health increased from 150 to 250.
- Fortify
- No longer immune to critical damage.
- Augmented Fusion Driver
- Now has damage falloff starting at 25 meters.
- Energy Javelin
- Cooldown increased from six to eight seconds.
Ramattra
- Base health increased from 250 to 375.
- Nemesis Form
- Bonus armor reduced from 300 to 200.
- Void Barrier
- Cooldown increased from 13 to 16 seconds.
Reinhardt
- Base health increased from 250 to 325.
- Base armor reduced from 300 to 225.
- Now has the Steadfast passive again, reducing knockback by 30 percent.
- Charge
- Cooldown increased from 7 to 10 seconds.
- Steering reduced 50 percent.
- Barrier Field
- Health increased from 1500 to 2000.
- Fire Strike
- Ability charges reduced from two to one.
- Earthshatter
- Distance reduced from 25 to 20 meters.
Roadhog
- Base health increased from 600 to 650.
- Chain Hook
- Cooldown increased from six to eight seconds.
- Pig Pen
- Ability removed
- Take a Breather
- Default bind moved from secondary fire to Ability 2.
- Maximum heal reduced from 400 to 325.
- Damage reduction increased from 40 to 50 percent.
- Cooldown is now 8 seconds, no longer resource based.
- Scrap Gun
- Secondary fire air burst projectile added.
- Primary fire 4 large center projectiles removed.
- Primary fire pellets per shot increased from 16 to 25 projectiles.
- Damage per pellet increased from 6.25 to 6.5.
- Critical damage multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2x.
- Whole Hog
- Duration reduced from eight to six seconds.
Sigma
- Base shield health reduced from 275 to 250.
- Experimental Barrier
- Recharge rate increased from 85 to 100 health per second.
- Accretion
- Damage reduced from 120 to 100.
Winston
- Base health increased from 225 to 350.
- Base armor reduced from 250 to 200.
- Barrier Projector
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds.
- Jump Pack
- Cooldown increased from five to six seconds.
- Tesla Cannon
- No longer ignores armor damage reduction.
- Secondary fire charge time increased from 0.85 to 1.1 sec.
- Secondary fire ammo cost increased from 12 to 25.
- Primal Rage
- Maximum health gain reduced from 700 to 500.
Wrecking Ball
- Base shield health removed.
- Base health increased from 300 to 500.
- Base armor reduced from 175 to 150.
- Adaptive Shields
- No longer able to disperse shields to allies.
- Radius reduced from 13 to eight meters.
- Overhealth gained per target reduced from 100 to 75.
- Pile Driver
- Cooldown increased from eight to 10 seconds.
Zarya
- Base health increased from 175 to 225.
- Particle Barrier
- No longer shares a cooldown with Projected Barrier.
- Health reduced from 225 to 200.
- Duration reduced from 2.25 to two seconds.
- Cooldown reduced from 11 to 10 seconds.
- Projected Barrier
- Health reduced from 225 to 200.
- Duration reduced from 2.25 to two seconds.
- Cooldown reduced from nine to eight seconds.
DPS
Ashe
- BOB health increased from 1000 to 1200.
Cassidy
- Peacekeeper
- Fan the hammer secondary fire damage increased from 45 to 50.
Echo
- Duplicate
- No longer has a max health for copied target.
- Focusing Beam
- Damage multiplier for low health targets increased from 3.5 to 4x (200 DPS).
Hanzo
- Storm Bow
- Time to fully charge each shot reduced from 0.8 to 0.72 seconds.
Mei
- Ice Wall
- Health increased from 250 to 300.
Soldier: 76
- Heavy Pulse Rifle
- Damage increased from 19 to 20.
Torbjorn
- Deploy Turret
- Damage increased from 13 to 15.
Tracer
- Pulse Pistols
- Falloff range increased from 10 to 12 meters.
Widowmaker
- Base health increased from 200 to 225.
Supports
Ana
- Biotic Rifle
- Maximum ammo reduced from 15 to 12.
- Sleep Dart
- No longer has reduced duration versus Tank heroes.
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
- Biotic Grenade
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.
Baptiste
- Regenerative Burst
- No longer heals twice as much for allies under 50 percent max health.
- Instant heal increased from 40 to 50.
- Healing over time increased from 40 to 100 over 5 seconds.
- Immortality Field
- Health increased from 125 to 150.
Illari
- Solar Rifle
- Max damage increased from 70 to 75.
- Min damage increased from 20 to 25.
- Healing Pylon
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.
Juno
- Hyper Ring
- Maximum duration reduced from six to 4.5 seconds.
- Orbital Ray
- Maximum duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.
- Pulsar Torpedoes
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.
Kiriko
- Healing Ofuda
- Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.8 seconds.
- Healing per projectile increased from 13 to 14.
Lifeweaver
- Tree of Life
- Maximum duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds.
- Maximum health increased from 1200 to 1400.
- Platform
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.
- Healing Blossom
- Maximum heal increased from 80 to 90.
Zenyatta
- Destruction Orb
- Ammo reduced from 25 to 20.
- Harmony Orb
- Time to wear off when not in line of sight reduced from five to three seconds.
- Orb of Discord
- No longer has a cooldown per target.
- Time to fall off target when not in line of sight increased from 1.5 to three seconds.
- Snap Kick passive
- Knockback reduced 20 percent.
- No longer increases quick melee damage.
Published: Dec 17, 2024 02:01 pm