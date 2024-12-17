All hero changes in Overwatch 2 6-vs-6 role queue experiment mode

Overwatch 2’s going crazy with the number two as part of a special limited-time mode. The “2-2-2” six-vs-six role queue mode is here for just a couple of weeks.

As part of the mode that looks to test how six-vs-six works in OW2, the roster is undergoing a bit of a makeover for balancing, such as tanks being nerfed since there will once again be two of them, along with a number of individual hero tweaks.

Read on below for each of the changes coming in OW2’s limited-time six-vs-six “2-2-2” mode.

Overwatch2 6v6 experiment patch notes

Big changes for tanks. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All heroes

Base health regeneration timer increased from five to seven seconds.

Tank role passive

Knockback and critical damage reduction removed.

No longer affects health.

Now only reduces ultimate charge generated by 25 percent.

Damage role passive

Healing reduction decreased from 25 percent to 15 percent.

No longer has reduced effectiveness for tank heroes.

Like old times? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tanks

D.Va

Base health increased from 225 to 350.

Base armor reduced from 325 to 300.

Defense Matrix Maximum duration reduced from three to two seconds.

Fusion Cannons Weapon spread increased from 3.375 to four degrees. Movement speed penalty increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.

Micro Missiles Cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.

Boosters Cooldown increased from 3.5 to four seconds.



Doomfist

Base health increased from 375 to 425.

The Best Defense passive Overhealth gained per target reduced from 40 to 35 HP. Maximum temporary health reduced from 200 to 150 health.

Seismic Slam Cooldown increased from 6.5 to 7.5 seconds.

Power Block Maximum duration reduced from 2.5 to two seconds. Cooldown increased from seven to eight seconds.



Hazard

Hazardous. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jagged Wall Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds. Health increased from 400 to 500.



Spike Guard Duration reduced from 3.5 to three seconds. Recharge time increased from five to six seconds.



Junker Queen

Base health increased from 375 to 425.

Adrenaline Rush Self-healing from wounds damage scalar reduced from 2.5x to 1.0x.

Commanding Shout Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.



Mauga

Base armor reduced from 150 to 100.

Base health increased from 425 to 450.

Overrun Cooldown increased from five to seven seconds. Stomp damage reduced from 75 to 60.

Cardiac Overdrive Allied lifesteal reduced from 50 percent to 30 percent. Cooldown increased from 15 to 17 seconds.

Cage Fight Maximum duration reduced from eight to seven seconds.



Orisa

How will she fill? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Base armor reduced from 325 to 250.

Base health increased from 150 to 250.

Fortify No longer immune to critical damage.

Augmented Fusion Driver Now has damage falloff starting at 25 meters.

Energy Javelin Cooldown increased from six to eight seconds.



Ramattra

Base health increased from 250 to 375.

Nemesis Form Bonus armor reduced from 300 to 200.

Void Barrier Cooldown increased from 13 to 16 seconds.



Reinhardt

Base health increased from 250 to 325.

Base armor reduced from 300 to 225.

Now has the Steadfast passive again, reducing knockback by 30 percent.

Charge Cooldown increased from 7 to 10 seconds. Steering reduced 50 percent.

Barrier Field Health increased from 1500 to 2000.

Fire Strike Ability charges reduced from two to one.

Earthshatter Distance reduced from 25 to 20 meters.



Roadhog

Hook time. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Base health increased from 600 to 650.

Chain Hook Cooldown increased from six to eight seconds.

Pig Pen Ability removed

Take a Breather Default bind moved from secondary fire to Ability 2. Maximum heal reduced from 400 to 325. Damage reduction increased from 40 to 50 percent. Cooldown is now 8 seconds, no longer resource based.

Scrap Gun Secondary fire air burst projectile added. Primary fire 4 large center projectiles removed. Primary fire pellets per shot increased from 16 to 25 projectiles. Damage per pellet increased from 6.25 to 6.5. Critical damage multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2x.

Whole Hog Duration reduced from eight to six seconds.



Sigma

Base shield health reduced from 275 to 250.

Experimental Barrier Recharge rate increased from 85 to 100 health per second.

Accretion Damage reduced from 120 to 100.



Winston

Base health increased from 225 to 350.

Base armor reduced from 250 to 200.

Barrier Projector Cooldown increased from 12 to 13 seconds.

Jump Pack Cooldown increased from five to six seconds.

Tesla Cannon No longer ignores armor damage reduction. Secondary fire charge time increased from 0.85 to 1.1 sec. Secondary fire ammo cost increased from 12 to 25.

Primal Rage Maximum health gain reduced from 700 to 500.



Wrecking Ball

He’s gonna wreck it! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Base shield health removed.

Base health increased from 300 to 500.

Base armor reduced from 175 to 150.

Adaptive Shields No longer able to disperse shields to allies. Radius reduced from 13 to eight meters. Overhealth gained per target reduced from 100 to 75.

Pile Driver Cooldown increased from eight to 10 seconds.



Zarya

Base health increased from 175 to 225.

Particle Barrier No longer shares a cooldown with Projected Barrier. Health reduced from 225 to 200. Duration reduced from 2.25 to two seconds. Cooldown reduced from 11 to 10 seconds.

Projected Barrier Health reduced from 225 to 200. Duration reduced from 2.25 to two seconds. Cooldown reduced from nine to eight seconds.



DPS

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe

BOB health increased from 1000 to 1200.

Cassidy

Peacekeeper Fan the hammer secondary fire damage increased from 45 to 50.



Echo

Duplicate No longer has a max health for copied target.

Focusing Beam Damage multiplier for low health targets increased from 3.5 to 4x (200 DPS).



Hanzo

Storm Bow Time to fully charge each shot reduced from 0.8 to 0.72 seconds.



Mei

Ice Wall Health increased from 250 to 300.



Soldier: 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle Damage increased from 19 to 20.



Torbjorn

Deploy Turret Damage increased from 13 to 15.



Tracer

Pulse Pistols Falloff range increased from 10 to 12 meters.



Widowmaker

Base health increased from 200 to 225.

Supports

A new vibe for new heroes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ana

Biotic Rifle Maximum ammo reduced from 15 to 12.



Sleep Dart No longer has reduced duration versus Tank heroes. Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.

Biotic Grenade Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.



Baptiste

Regenerative Burst No longer heals twice as much for allies under 50 percent max health. Instant heal increased from 40 to 50. Healing over time increased from 40 to 100 over 5 seconds.

Immortality Field Health increased from 125 to 150.



Illari

Solar Rifle Max damage increased from 70 to 75. Min damage increased from 20 to 25.



Healing Pylon Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.



Juno

Hyper Ring Maximum duration reduced from six to 4.5 seconds.



Orbital Ray Maximum duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

Pulsar Torpedoes Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.



Kiriko

Healing Ofuda Recovery time reduced from 0.9 to 0.8 seconds. Healing per projectile increased from 13 to 14.



Lifeweaver

Tree of Life Maximum duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds. Maximum health increased from 1200 to 1400.



Platform Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds.

Healing Blossom Maximum heal increased from 80 to 90.



Zenyatta

Destruction Orb Ammo reduced from 25 to 20.

Harmony Orb Time to wear off when not in line of sight reduced from five to three seconds.

Orb of Discord No longer has a cooldown per target. Time to fall off target when not in line of sight increased from 1.5 to three seconds.

Snap Kick passive Knockback reduced 20 percent. No longer increases quick melee damage.



