Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
OW2 Winter Yeti game mode as Winstons chases Meis
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s fresh additions to Winter Wonderland brings freebies, 6-vs-6 role queue, and more

New gifts are under OW2 fans' trees starting today.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 02:00 pm

If you’re ready for a holly jolly time in Overwatch 2, then get ready to log in for its seasonal Winter Wonderland event for new freebies, special game modes, and more.

Recommended Videos

While Winter Wonderland began last week in OW2, two player icons and a souvenir are now up for grabs for free simply for logging in to the game—but there’s even more in the seasonal pipeline, too.

OW2 Winter Genji skin jumping at the screen
Stay frosty. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The six-vs-six experimental mode is set to change things up by bringing back the original game’s player count in the two-two-two (two tanks, two DPS, two supports) playtest, now live until Jan. 6. It’s complete with hero changes for the roster, including a big re-balancing for all tanks to even things out now that there’s two of them again.

Individual tanks are being changed, too, like D.Va’s Defense Matrix only lasting two seconds, Reinhardt only having one charge of Fire Strike, Roadhog having 50 less health, and several other tweaks.

There are also three new Legendary skins to earn simply by playing games. Play three games to earn a new skin for Echo, six games for Cassidy’s new skin plus a highlight intro, and nine games for a Widowmaker skin and highlight intro. But don’t fret, because wins count as double.

OW2 game reward skins for Echo, Cassidy, and Widowmaker.
Grab these just for playing. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final special new gift in today’s update is a fresh set of Twitch Drops, which are available from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5. Fans only need to watch 15 hours of OW2 (or leave their streams open on their devices while they enjoy the company of family for the holidays) to unlock all of them, including Winter Wonderland skins for Ana, Orisa, and Soldier: 76.

Winter Wonderland ends on Jan. 6, so make sure to enjoy the festivities while you can before they’re gone until the end of 2025.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter