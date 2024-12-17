Overwatch 2’s fresh additions to Winter Wonderland brings freebies, 6-vs-6 role queue, and more

If you’re ready for a holly jolly time in Overwatch 2, then get ready to log in for its seasonal Winter Wonderland event for new freebies, special game modes, and more.

While Winter Wonderland began last week in OW2, two player icons and a souvenir are now up for grabs for free simply for logging in to the game—but there’s even more in the seasonal pipeline, too.

Stay frosty. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The six-vs-six experimental mode is set to change things up by bringing back the original game’s player count in the two-two-two (two tanks, two DPS, two supports) playtest, now live until Jan. 6. It’s complete with hero changes for the roster, including a big re-balancing for all tanks to even things out now that there’s two of them again.

Individual tanks are being changed, too, like D.Va’s Defense Matrix only lasting two seconds, Reinhardt only having one charge of Fire Strike, Roadhog having 50 less health, and several other tweaks.

There are also three new Legendary skins to earn simply by playing games. Play three games to earn a new skin for Echo, six games for Cassidy’s new skin plus a highlight intro, and nine games for a Widowmaker skin and highlight intro. But don’t fret, because wins count as double.

Grab these just for playing. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final special new gift in today’s update is a fresh set of Twitch Drops, which are available from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5. Fans only need to watch 15 hours of OW2 (or leave their streams open on their devices while they enjoy the company of family for the holidays) to unlock all of them, including Winter Wonderland skins for Ana, Orisa, and Soldier: 76.

Winter Wonderland ends on Jan. 6, so make sure to enjoy the festivities while you can before they’re gone until the end of 2025.

