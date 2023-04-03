Blizzard’s latest cryptic tweet has Overwatch 2 fans speculating over the next hero

In the midst of speculation for future content, the Overwatch 2 team dropped a simple but enticing tweet online today that has fans linking it to the newest hero, set to drop soon.

The tweet itself is only of a cherry blossom, leaving many possible opportunities for what it could be.

The cherry blossom

Nobody is completely sure what the emoji that this whole debacle hinges on means just yet. But out of all the information the Overwatch 2 team has given recently, the biggest news yet to be revealed is the latest support hero.

Fans know about this because the team mentioned specifically that, before Kiriko’s launch, the next two heroes will be support heroes. We have one with the launch of Kiriko, so the next one up will be a support hero as well.

Possible links to other Overwatch heroes

When it comes to hints of what this hero could be, if this tweet is one, cherry blossoms could mean plenty of things. First off, we already have some characters linked to cherry blossoms in Overwatch 2 since the flower is very local to countries like China, Korea, and Japan.

Genji and Hanzo are the closest links we have, considering the old Assault map Hanamura had cherry blossom trees within. Considering that map was known as Genji’s home and featured in his animated short, there could be a link there. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly this tweet is referencing, though.

Fans and streamers react to the tweet

Lots of people were trying to dig into this tweet and figure out what it means, from the smallest accounts to some of the most popular ones in the Overwatch sphere.

To start, we have the Overwatch League team Houston Outlaws commenting on that possible Hanamura connection, saying, “HANAMURA IS BACK YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST.”

HANAMURA IS BACK YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST — Houston Outlaws (@Outlaws) April 3, 2023

Another big name is Stylosa, a popular content creator for Overwatch who admits that during his heyday, this one tweet would merit three long videos about it.

Real talk. If this was 2016 I’d have turned this tweet in three separate 10 min long vids. — Stylosa (@Stylosa) April 3, 2023

Last but not least, popular content creator Overwatch Cavalry tweeted two more emojis on top of it, including a silhouette and some sparkles.

👤✨ — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 3, 2023

Whatever this tweet is for, it seems like we could have some more Overwatch 2 content coming soon.