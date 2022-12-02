Who could be the next Overwatch 2 hero?

Heroes form the core of the Overwatch 2 experience. What would the game be without the joyous wall-riding of Lúcio, the quippy comments of Tracer, or the quiet elegance of Widowmaker? Each of the game’s heroes is unique in both personality and abilities, both of which inform each other: for example, Junkrat enjoys explosives and fires, a consequence of which is that grenades are the core of his ability kit and his hair is permanently on fire.

While Overwatch 2 launched with an already-huge cast of characters, developer Blizzard Entertainment wants to expand the game’s universe even further with new names and faces. Throughout the game’s life, the development team plans on releasing plenty of new heroes to expand the roster and bring new experiences to players. One of the most fun parts of being a fan is guessing who the next hero might be based on hints, clues, and lore.

With that being said, who might the next Overwatch 2 hero be?

Overwatch 2 hero speculation

Ever since Overwatch 2 was announced, players have been speculating which characters might be added as heroes. Blizzard has a knack for making non-hero lore characters into playable heroes later on, as was the case with Ramattra and his initial appearance in an Archives event cutscene in the first Overwatch. Because of this, players are always scanning external lore pieces, like short stories and animated shorts, for potential new heroes.

One of the characters found in this way that players believe could be turned into a playable hero is Mauga. Originally believed to be the featured hero in season two before Ramattra was revealed, Mauga is a Talon operative who has connections to Baptiste, a current support hero. The powerful character, who many players believe would be a tank if he was made into a playable hero, was first featured in the short story “What You Left Behind.” It’s not confirmed that Mauga will ever be made playable, but many fans believe he’s a prime candidate for the hero treatment.

Beyond Mauga, there’s a wide field of speculation around Overwatch 2’s next hero. Anyone from Pharah’s father, who hasn’t been commented on much but is confirmed to exist in-universe, to additional Talon or Blackwatch members could be added in the future. Eagle-eyed players should keep a close watch on any external lore materials that Blizzard releases as well as any in-game hints or teasers since those are the best indicator of what could be coming in the future.

Ramattra is about to release at the start of season two. After that, the game won’t see another new hero until season four thanks to the development team’s alternating seasons content plan. That gives fans plenty of time to look for clues, discuss, and debate their thoughts on who could come next. As likely as it is that Blizzard will pull someone from existing Overwatch lore, it’s also possible that the devs could introduce someone totally new. You simply never know.