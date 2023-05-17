Blizzard teases next Overwatch 2 support hero with roadmap Easter egg

Blizzard released a 2023 roadmap for Overwatch 2 on May 16, and along with sharing information about upcoming events and features to the game, they seem to have teased some background on the game’s upcoming support hero.

Developers had already confirmed that the game’s next hero, due to be released at the start of season six, would be a support hero to help the role’s lacking representation. However, fans quickly noticed that the image Blizzard used as a background behind the words “New Support Hero” were eerily familiar.

The picture of a cloudy, mountainous region appears to be identical to a poster in one of the spawn rooms of the map Antarctic Peninsula, and the poster has a large label on it indicating that it is an image of Peru.

This has naturally led many players to believe the upcoming Overwatch 2 support hero that is likely coming sometime in August might have a tie to the country. With an extraordinarily diverse roster, Overwatch has almost as many countries of origin as it does heroes, so adding another to the list wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Fans have also quickly identified that the image appears to share some resemblance with Machu Picchu, an iconic citadel of the Inca Empire. While that can’t be confirmed, one player pointed to an article released by Blizzard in 2015 that had a pin on the city of Arequipa, suggesting that a slightly different place in Peru could be where we’ll find this new hero.

It’s difficult to take too much more from the picture of Peru that Blizzard tried to slyly throw our way. After years of giving players teases, the developers still find a way to consistently keep us on our toes when it comes to new hero releases, and you can look no further than the game’s most recent addition, Lifeweaver, for evidence of that.

While there are many characters in Overwatch lore that aren’t in the game, Blizzard still finds a way to throw us something out of left field from time to time, and the only real way to figure out who is coming next will be to patiently wait for the hero announcement.

