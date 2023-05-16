Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 roadmap for 2023: Season 5, new heroes, limited-time events, and more

Blizzard officially provided an Overwatch 2 roadmap for the second half of 2023 on May 16. And along with content plans for seasons five and six, the graphic details an abundance of things to come in season seven onward.

Along with new heroes and maps, players can anticipate various limited-time modes, cinematics, mini-competitive seasons, and even reworks for some problematic heroes.

The roadmap is jam-packed with teasers for what is to come next month, as well as three months from now in season six. With 11 different bullet points under a header “season seven and beyond,” Blizzard also detailed numerous pieces of content and changes that players will have to wait a second before they see in the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 season 5 roadmap

Overwatch 2 season five is set to begin next month, running for two months like every other season thus far. In its new graphic, Blizzard teased “Questwatch” as the limited-time event coming to the season.

The image for Questwatch suggests the event will be a hard pivot from this season’s Starwatch event. Instead of galactic sci-fi, players will likely be exposed to a more fanciful spin on heroes. Additionally, there will be something associated with the new event called “Mischief & Magic,” which could likely be a game mode.

Meanwhile, players can anticipate the return of the Summer Games at its usual time, and a five-vs-five mini-competitive season will also come in season five. Other quality-of-life updates include the return of the “on fire” feature and the addition of a creator workshop mode.

Lastly, the season will have a cinematic reveal, which is always a popular release. There’s no new hero coming in season five and no hero is depicted in the teaser for the cinematic, but the image does show a domesticated dog in what appears to be a typical suburban home.

Overwatch 2 season 6 roadmap

Overwatch 2 season six is likely set to release around the second week of August, and it will most notably include a new support hero.

The primary image that Blizzard used to show off the season was one labeled “story missions.” This comes after the developer announced on May 16 that it has decided to cancel its original plans for a continuous PvE experience that included hero talent trees.

Other features coming to season six include the game’s anniversary event. There are also a few seemingly ambiguously labeled images that say “Flashpoint” and “Hero Mastery.” The season will introduce more updates to player progression systems and a firing range, too.

New heroes coming to Overwatch 2

Blizzard adds new heroes to Overwatch 2 every other season, and season six is no exception. Season six will introduce players to a new support hero sometime in August. After that, Blizzard has confirmed that a tank hero will be the next to get added to the game.

Players can expect to see that tank hero sometime at the end of the year with season eight if Blizzard continues its strategy of releasing heroes during even-numbered seasons. Assuming seasons last about two months, as has been the case so far in Overwatch 2, that season and hero should arrive in December.

